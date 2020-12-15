High school football 2020: Championship game picks are in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season has entered the final week and so have our predictions.

News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks for the championship week. All games are at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Last week: 0-1. Season: 272-89 (.753).

Class 2A state championship

University Christian (8-4) vs. Hialeah Champagnat Catholic (10-2), Wednesday, 1 p.m.: Biggest question here: Can UC slow down the high-powered Lions? They enter averaging 42.3 ppg and have butchered playoff opposition to the tune of 55.8 ppg in the postseason. The Christians will look to drag Champagnat into a physical game and slow the pace down. If they can keep this one low scoring, UC has a shot at title No. 10. N4J pick: UC 27, Champagnat 26.

Class 3A state championship

Trinity Christian (11-1) vs. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (8-1), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: While the Conquerors have gotten the offensive train rolling, I think this game winds up about which defense bends the most. They share one common opponent — Plantation American Heritage. Trinity won that game 3-0, and Chaminade lost it, 7-3. Am I going 0 for 2 in my picks at this point by going all-904 in the Wednesday title games? N4J pick: Trinity 13, Chaminade-Madonna 10.

Class 4A state championship

Bolles (10-2) vs. Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (7-1), Thursday, 1 p.m.: No doubt big underdogs in this one, much like they were a season ago against Miami Booker T. Washington. Gibbons is ranked 25th in the nation by MaxPreps and is coming off of a 30-point lashing of Cocoa in the state semifinals. Bolles has the most challenging championship opponent of the area teams. I like this coaching staff to have the Bulldogs ready to roll. Homer picks, going all local this week? Maybe. But it’s 2020. We could use some good news. N4J pick: Bolles 19, Gibbons 17.