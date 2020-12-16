News4Jax girls basketball Super 6: New team atop the rankings this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 15 games.

1. (4) Oakleaf (9-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Mandarin, Orange Park.

Why they’re here: The Knights make the big jump of the week after a 3-0 mark, including the win over previous No. 1 Bishop Kenny, a game that Fantasia James erupted for 30 points in. No doubt the Knights are clicking but I’m sure coach Frederick Cole and Oakleaf would have rather faced a Kenny squad that was at full strength. Taliah Scott’s 24.3 ppg are third in the area behind Columbia’s Na’Haviya Paxton (26.8) and Bishop Kenny’s Jasmyne Roberts (25.4 ppg).

2. (2) Nease (9-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Ponte Vedra, Providence, St. Augustine, Spruce Creek.

Why they’re here: The Panthers went 1-0 since last week, a 60-46 win over Providence. Sydney Gomes (24.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg) remains one of the most electric scorers in the area. Nease should enter the holiday tournament season after Christmas in good shape, with a slew of good local matchups just after the first of the year.

3. (3) Raines (9-3), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Jackson, Lake Mary, Sandalwood, Valdosta.

Why they’re here: The Vikings have won four straight games, including a 43-34 win over Bishop Kenny on Dec. 12 in a rematch of last year’s epic regional final. Very good tests to wrap up the week. The Vikings host Spruce Creek on Thursday and travel to rival Ribault on Friday.

4. (1) Bishop Kenny (8-3), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal, St. Cloud, Sandalwood.

Why they’re here: The Crusaders dropped a pair of games to Super 6 teams since the last poll, routed by Oakleaf (61-41) and then a 43-34 loss to Raines. Looks worse than it is, though. Reigning All-News4Jax player of the year Jasmyne Roberts didn’t play in either of those games, and Jamia Nesmith, Kenny’s third-leading scorer (10.8 ppg) missed the showdown against Oakleaf. Look for this drop to be temporary for the Crusaders.

5. (5) Ribault (5-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Legacy Early College, Mandarin.

Why they’re here: Five wins in a row for the Trojans, although they haven’t played a game since beating Bartram Trail on Dec. 7. But the Trojans are back in action this week with a showdown against rival Raines on Friday.

6. (6) Jackson (8-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Middleburg, Parker, Providence, University Christian.

Why they’re here: The Tigers have responded well since their lone loss of the season to Raines, topping both Episcopal (41-36) and Parker (51-44) since our last Super 6. A good game on tap for the Tigers next Monday with a trip to Lake City to face once-ranked Columbia. Xaniya Jackson (9.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg) leads Jackson on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. There are some solid teams just outside the top 6, including unbeaten St. Joseph and Columbia.

Others: Bartram Trail (5-5, Class 7A); Columbia (6-2, Class 6A); Episcopal (5-3, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (4-1, Class 8A); Fletcher (9-0, Class 6A); North Florida Educational (5-0, Class 2A); Parker (5-4, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (4-3, Class 5A); St. Augustine (8-1, Class 5A); St. Joseph (9-0, Class 3A).