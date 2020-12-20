Four takeaways: Mercifully, Jaguars are one step closer to the finish line

Running back J.K. Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens stiff arms linebacker Myles Jack of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of their game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Jaguars went to Baltimore and lost 40-14 to the Ravens. The turning point of the game was when the Ravens arrived at the stadium. The Jaguars were never in this one. Bright spots were few and far between. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the loss.

Record tying loss

The loss was the Jaguars 13th straight. It ties the franchise record. This was already the longest losing streak in a single season, but now, it’ matches Gus Bradley’s teams losing streak from the 2012-2013 seasons. There is no evidence to suggest that the record won’t fall next week. This is a bad team. They’ve been bad since Week 3. Truth be told, they have been bad since Dave Caldwell gutted the roster. Will the tradeoffs make it worth it to be this bad? That answer won’t begin to be answered until next season at the earliest.

Worst half of the season?

The first half was about as bad a 30 minutes of football as you can play. If the Ravens were clicking on all cylinders, it could have been even uglier than the 26-0 halftime score. The Jaguars totaled just 61 yards of offense and never moved the ball as far as the Ravens 40-yard line.

The only drives the Ravens did not score came on the first drive of the half when Josh Jones intercepted a Lamar Jackson pas at the goal line and when Justin Tucker missed a 57-yard field goal at the end of the half. It was a putrid display of offense. It got better. The Jaguars gained more yards on their first drive of the second half than they did in the entire first half. Still, the issues that must be addressed in the offseason are plain to see on this team at this point.

James Robinson is learning what it’s like to be the focus of opposing defenses

As the season has gone on, teams have realized that they have to stop James Robinson and force the Jaguars quarterbacks to beat them. Over the past month, Robinson has been slowed down. Over the past five games, Robinson has run for over 80 yards just once, a 128-yard effort against the Cleveland Browns. Sunday against the Ravens, the undrafted rookie finished the game with 35 yards on 16 carries.

What’s next?

Two game remain before the 2020 Jaguars are put out of their misery. Sunday, the Jaguars will host the Chicago Bears, then the following week, the Jaguars finish the season at the Indianapolis Colts. They will be underdogs in both games. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s the 1-15 train.