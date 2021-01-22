NBC pulling plug on its NBCSN sports channel by year’s end, report says

A general view of the NBC Sports lounge during SXSW Interactive on March 11, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

NBC is making a major change in how it covers sports and plans to shut down its sports channel by the end of the year, according to a report in the Sports Business Journal.

The network is planning to push the sports on its NBC Sports Network channel to its streaming service, Peacock, as well its other channels like the USA Network.

NBC has told distributors and some sports leagues that it plans to shut down its NBCSN sports channel by the end of the year. Story coming in SBD — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) January 22, 2021

That means sports like the NHL, NASCAR and the English Premier League will shift to the USA Network. According to the Business Journal, those leagues will also maintain some airtime on NBC’s broadcast channel.

Other NBC properties such as the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel will not be affected with the move, according to the report.

NBCSN has been around since 1995. It is currently in 80.6 million homes.