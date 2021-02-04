This is the team America collectively believes will win the Super Bowl

Left: Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after beating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 24, 2021. Right: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after defeating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 24, 2021.

Regardless of who your team is all NFL season long, there’s no denying that Sunday’s game is a big one, and it’s time to take a side.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, pitting the two best quarterbacks in the league against each other.

By the way, if you’re still unsure which team you should root for, you can take our fun quiz here to pick a team.

In a poll of 2,200 adults, conducted by Morning Consult, results show 38% of adults will be rooting for the Chiefs on Sunday, while 27% will be backing the Bucs (the rest were undecided).

Similarly, 41% of people polled believe the Chiefs will come out on top, while 24% believe the Bucs will.

What’s unclear -- besides who the champs will be -- is what kind of viewership there will be, considering there could be fewer gatherings, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Of those polled, just one out of five said he or she plans to either attend or host a gathering. And only 28% said they’re “very” or “somewhat” likely to get together with people who live outside their home.

Will you be watching? Who will you be rooting for?

Note: The poll, which was taken Jan. 25-26, 2021, carries a margin of error of 2 percentage points, according to Morning Consult.