Trevor Lawrence has shoulder injury

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans, in this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was among 98 juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the draft, while national championship-winning QBs Mac Jones from Alabama and Trevor Lawrence from Clemson were among another 30 players eligible after completing their degrees and deciding not to play more in college. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars’ likely selection for the top pick in the NFL draft has a shoulder injury.

Lawrence’s agents told multiple reporters that the former Clemson star needs surgery on the labrum on his left (non-throwing) shoulder. As a result, Lawrence will throw for the Jaguars and other NFL scouts on Feb. 12, instead of during Clemson’s pro day in March.

Projected #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will throw for NFL teams on Feb. 12 instead of participating in Clemson’s pro day next month, per agents MGC Sports. Throwing early will allow him to have a newly discovered injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder labrum repaired. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2021

The surgery is a routine one and should not impact Lawrence’s draft stock or his availability for training camp. It could limit him during some other offseason. Under normal circumstances, “It is believed that it takes at least four to six weeks for the labrum to reattach itself to the rim of the bone, and probably another four to six weeks to get strong,” according to Johns Hopkins’ website.

With an elite athlete getting constant, likely daily, attention to the shoulder, the recovery could be faster.

If Lawrence has the surgery around Feb. 15, he could be back at full strength as early as the NFL Draft or shortly thereafter. The first round of the draft is scheduled for April 29.