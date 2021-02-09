Gators add Notre Dame to schedule in 2031-32 seasons

Florida added a monster nonconference opponent to its schedule in 2031-32 — Notre Dame.
The school announced the addition of the home-and-home series on Tuesday. Florida will travel to face the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Ind. On Nov. 15, 2031, and Notre Dame will visit Gainesville the following year on Sept. 11.
The teams have met just once before, a 39-28 Notre Dame win in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1992.
Upcoming Florida Power Five nonconference opponents
- 2021: Florida State
- 2022: Utah, at Florida State
- 2023: at Utah
- 2024: Miami
- 2025: at Miami
- 2026: Cal, at NC State
- 2027: at Cal
- 2028: Colorado, at Arizona State
- 2029: at Colorado
- 2030: Texas
- 2031: at Texas, Arizona State, at Notre Dame
- 2032: Notre Dame, NC State