60ºF

Ad

Sports

Gators add Notre Dame to schedule in 2031-32 seasons

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Gators, Gators Breakdown
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: A General View of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the third quarter of the Towson Tigers Versus the Florida Gators on September 28, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: A General View of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the third quarter of the Towson Tigers Versus the Florida Gators on September 28, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (2019 James Gilbert)

Florida added a monster nonconference opponent to its schedule in 2031-32 — Notre Dame.

The school announced the addition of the home-and-home series on Tuesday. Florida will travel to face the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Ind. On Nov. 15, 2031, and Notre Dame will visit Gainesville the following year on Sept. 11.

The teams have met just once before, a 39-28 Notre Dame win in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1992.

Upcoming Florida Power Five nonconference opponents

  • 2021: Florida State
  • 2022: Utah, at Florida State
  • 2023: at Utah
  • 2024: Miami
  • 2025: at Miami
  • 2026: Cal, at NC State
  • 2027: at Cal
  • 2028: Colorado, at Arizona State
  • 2029: at Colorado
  • 2030: Texas
  • 2031: at Texas, Arizona State, at Notre Dame
  • 2032: Notre Dame, NC State

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: