Jaguars appear in ‘Bad Lip Reading’ NFL spoof video

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars prepares to recieve a snap during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

One of the most popular videos each year is from a group called “Bad lip reading.” They do a lot of YouTube videos with hilarious interpretations of political debates and movie scenes and the like where they read the lips of the people on screen and dub in new words that it appears they are saying.

For the past several years, they’ve done an NFL video at the end of the year--and this year, the Jaguars made the cut. Check out this spoof of Gardner Minshew and Tyler Shatley discussing some things before the snap. The Jaguars piece comes 1:48 into the video.

Shatley started 10 games on the Jaguars offensive line in 2020 and the video in question appears to come from the game at Baltimore on Dec. 20. It was the last game that Minshew started for the Jaguars. Jacksonville lost the game to the Ravens 40-14. According to the box score from the game, the wind was blowing at 3 mph.