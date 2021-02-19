Girls basketball regional finals: Four area teams eye spot in state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four area girls basketball teams have state semifinal berths in sight.

Now, all they have to do is win their third-round playoff games on Friday night.

Three area teams play at home (Bishop Kenny, Oakleaf and St. Augustine). University Christian goes on the road to Tallahassee. But the rewards are the same. A win will send them on to next week’s final four in Lakeland. A glance at Friday’s matchups.

Regional finals

Friday (all games at 7 p.m.)

Region 1-7A

Timber Creek (17-5) at Oakleaf (23-2): The Knights have never been this far in the state playoffs before and handled their second-round opponent (65-52 over Spruce Creek) easier than their first (66-63 over Lake Mary). G Taliah Scott and Co. return home for a shot at reaching the first state semifinals in school history. A win here would put them in the final four on Feb. 26 against either Oak Ridge or Tampa Plant.

Region 1-5A

Fort Walton Beach (17-3) at St. Augustine (25-1): The Yellow Jackets just keep right on winning. Another victory would send St. Augustine to the state semifinals for the first time since a trip in 2001. G Kyra Stauble had 16 points in a regional semifinal win over Ponte Vedra, showcasing the ever-changing depth of this squad. G Dana Art had 12 points in the playoff opener to lead the team. The Yellow Jackets continue to prove that they can win in a fast-paced game or in a defensive struggle. They enter Friday’s game on a 20-game unbeaten streak. A win would send St. Augustine to the final four where it would face Orlando Jones or Palm Bay on Feb. 25.

Region 1-4A

West Florida (10-9) at Bishop Kenny (19-9): After two brutal games against area heavyweights Raines (Super 6 No. 1 team) and Ribault (Super 6 No. 2) that more than lived up to the billing, the Crusaders face off with an out-of-area team that they should be a heavy favorite against. G Jasmyne Roberts is the area’s top player (22.1 ppg) and has raised her game in crunchtime in the postseason. She had all eight Kenny points in OT of a 60-55 win over Raines. The supporting cast is solid, too, with F Jamia Nesmith and G Maddie Millar stepping up in big spots. Freshman Sydney Roundtree hit all four of her shots in the win over Ribault. Kenny should be poised to reach its third consecutive state semifinal round. The Crusaders would face either Crystal River of Lake Highland Prep in the final four on Feb. 25.

Region 1-2A

University Christian (10-13) at Tallahassee Florida A&M (8-2): The Christians continue to roll on after edging district rival NFEI in the second round. Balance is the key for UC, with G/F Kennady Marshall, G/F Taijshiah Baldwin and G/F Lariel Green all capable of leading the team on any given night. A win would put UC in the state semifinals for the first time since 2016 against either Hernando Christian or First Baptist Academy on Feb. 24.