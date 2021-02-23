Jaguars hiring former Texans PR head Amy Palcic to lead communications team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a move announced by Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer on Twitter, the team has hired Amy Palcic to “lead our communications team.”

I’m thrilled to be able to announce a very important addition to the @jaguars. We’ve hired @amypalcic to lead our communications team! Welcome to Jacksonville, Amy! — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) February 23, 2021

Palcic became the first woman to head an NFL team’s public relations team when she was elevated to the position of vice president of communications by the Texans. In 2017 while with the Texans, Palcic’s team won the Pete Rozelle Award, presented by the Pro Football Writers of America to the best PR staff of the year. She was also key in managing J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey fund that raised more than $37 million and helped to rebuild over 1,000 homes in the Houston area.

It’s not immediately clear what the move means for others in the department. Tad Dickman left the team after the season ended to join the PGA Tour’s PR team. Dan Edwards, one of the longest-tenured employees of the Jaguars, was still listed on the team’s website as the senior vice president of communications. Edwards has been with the team since shortly after the franchise was granted to the city.