News4Jax Super 6 baseball: All kinds of moves in this week’s rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school baseball season is back and so are our Super 6 rankings. They’ll be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through March 24 games.

Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (2) St. Johns Country Day (10-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Glynn Academy, Lowndes, Spruce Creek, University Christian.

Glance: The Spartans beat a Class 7A Georgia school since our last Super 6, a 13-3 Lowndes program, in a 6-5 game on Wednesday night. How about the games by Jordan Taylor and Tyce Moore against Lowndes? Both went 4 for 4 in that win. The Spartans face Naples Barron Collier on Monday in their opener at the 16-team IMG National Classic. They’ll face either IMG Academy or Champagnat Catholic in the following round of the loaded event. Then, how about this stretch upon their return; home against Fleming Island (April 5), at Providence (April 8) and home against Creekside (April 9). The win over Lowndes moves the Spartans back into the No. 1 spot, although it’s a tough call this week.

2. (3) Fleming Island (10-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Episcopal, Nease, Ponte Vedra, St. Joseph.

Glance: The Golden Eagles have played just once since our last our last Super 6 and notched a high quality W, 2-1 over a solid Creekside squad. Jack Gidcumb (.433) and Jacob Broussard drove in the runs in that game as the Golden Eagles overcame a strong mound performance by Brandon Dahlman (5 IP, 1 hit, 3 Ks) to win their third straight. Gidcumb continues to lead the Golden Eagles at the plate. Dylan Dudones (4-0, 1.11 ERA) and Cody Carwile (5-0, 29.1 IP, 57Ks, 0.72 ERA) power one of the best staffs in the area.

3. (1) Clay (11-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Baldwin, Keystone Heights, Ponte Vedra, St. Johns Country Day, Trinity Christian.

Glance: The Blue Devils dropped their lone game of the week, a 4-1 setback against Creekside. Not a lot of reason to push Clay down in the Super 6 and I contemplated leaving them at No. 2. Blake Parker had three hits in the loss to the Knights. Richie Long had a pair of hits at the plate and scattered five hits on the mound in that game over five innings pitched in the no decision.

4. (4) Bolles (12-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Clay, Fletcher, Mandarin, St. Joseph.

Glance: The Bulldogs keep on winning. They’ve won four straight since an extra innings loss to Orlando Bishop Moore, but atoned for that loss the following day. Since our last Super 6, Bolles has thumped Valwood (17-0), Bishop Snyder (8-2) and Ridgeview (15-0) handily. Two good ones to close out the week, a home game Thursday night against rival Bishop Kenny, and an away game Friday at Bartram Trail. Among the regulars, Jaden Flowers (.457), Matt Anderson (.413) and Burke Steifman (.400) are hitting over .400.

5. (6) Bartram Trail (11-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Fleming Island, Fletcher, North Florida Christian, Ponte Vedra (twice), St. Joseph.

Glance: An excellent week of work for the Bears. Outside of St. Johns’ win over Lowndes, Bartram’s 4-1 win over Tallahassee North Florida Christian was the top win by an area squad over an out of towner this week. Bartram has won five straight. A home game against No. 4 Bolles on Friday is a major test to cap the week. And Bartram heads over to Providence next Tuesday before their county showdowns against Creekside on Wednesday (at home) and Thursday (away).

6. (5) Trinity Christian (8-5, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, Chelsea, Ala., Creekside, Fletcher, IMG Academy Silver, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: The Conquerors dropped their lone game since our past Super 6, falling 5-3 to Central High out of Phenix City, Ala. Before you ask how a team with five losses is in the Super 6 ahead of others like Episcopal or First Coast, teams with fewer losses and better win totals, it needs to be repeated from time to time that not all wins and losses are equal. Trinity has three losses to out-of-state teams in Hewitt-Trussville (18-2, No. 2 ranked team in Alabama), Vestavia Hills (11-7, No. 19 team in Alabama) and Central (14-2, No. 6 team in Alabama). Its two local Ls have been to Clay and Ponte Vedra. Christopher Crawford (.333) and Ethan Wilford (3-1, 1.95 ERA, 29 Ks, 14.1 IP) lead the offense and defense, respectively. Trinity’s annual showdown against rival Providence (Thursday night at Providence) is always a good one. The Conquerors stay in this week over Creekside.

Others

Baker County (7-6, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (6-6, Class 4A); Columbia (7-5, Class 6A); Creekside (10-4, Class 6A); Episcopal (9-2, Class 3A); First Coast (12-1, Class 6A); Fletcher (6-6, Class 6A); Mandarin (7-5, Class 7A); Palatka (7-2, Class 4A); Parker (8-5, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (5-7, Class 5A); Providence (7-5, Class 3A); St. Joseph (7-6, Class 2A); Sandalwood (10-2, Class 7A); Suwannee (10-3, Class 4A); Union County (13-0, Class 1A); University Christian (6-2, Class 2A).