News4Jax Super 6 baseball: New team at the top in this week’s rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school baseball season is back and so are our Super 6 rankings. They’ll be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through March 31 games.

Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (2) Fleming Island (13-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny (twice), Creekside, Episcopal, Nease, Ponte Vedra, St. Joseph.

Glance: The Golden Eagles become the third team this season to be ranked No. 1 in the Super 6. Clay and St. Johns Country Day are the other two. They went 3-0 since our last Super 6, beating Middleburg (14-1), and sweeping Bishop Kenny (5-0 and 8-2). They’ve got a challenging week of local games ahead of them, starting with a visit to Nease on Thursday night. That sets the table for No. 2 St. Johns (Monday), traveling to 12-2 Sandalwood (Tuesday) and hosting Clay (Friday). Drew Homitz (.429), Jack Gidcumb (.385) and Marcus Murray (.381) lead the Golden Eagles at the plate. Gidcumb continues to lead the Golden Eagles at the plate. Dylan Dudones (5-0, 0.81 ERA, 26 IP, 33 Ks) and Cody Carwile (5-0, 29.1 IP, 57Ks, 0.72 ERA) remain unbeaten on the mound.

Ad

2. (1) St. Johns Country Day (11-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Glynn Academy, Lowndes, Spruce Creek, University Christian.

Glance: The Spartans struggled at the IMG National Classic, going 1-2 with one game remaining on Thursday night. St. Johns beat Baron Collier (7-1), and then dropped games to IMG Academy (6-1) and Riverview Sarasota (7-4). Those two teams are a combined 31-7. The Spartans return home next week with four games over a five-day span; at home against Fleming Island (Monday) and University Christian (Tuesday), at Providence (Thursday) and home against Creekside (Friday). St. Johns has just two losses to local teams in Clay and Trinity Christian.

3. (4) Bolles (14-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Clay, Fletcher, Mandarin, St. Joseph.

Glance: The Bulldogs went 2-1 since our last Super 6, beating rival Bishop Kenny (2-1) and Eagle’s View (7-0), and losing to Bartram Trail (1-0), despite a 10 K, three-hit game by ace Jackson Baumeister. Three tough ones over the next week, including a game on Thursday night against a 17-1 Savannah Benedictine squad. Bolles has Trinity at home on Tuesday and visits Episcopal on Wednesday. Among the regulars, Jaden Flowers (.452), Matt Anderson (.389), Burke Steifman (.367) and Tanner Zellem (.364) are the top batters among the Bolles regulars. Max Haug and Sully Brackin are a combined 11-0 on the mound.

Ad

4. (3) Clay (13-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Baldwin, Keystone Heights, Ponte Vedra, St. Johns Country Day, St. Joseph, Suwannee, Trinity Christian.

Glance: A 2-1 week since our last Super 6 for the Blue Devils. They blanked St. Joseph (9-0), won a wild 14-11 game over Suwannee in eight innings, and then fell to Bishop Kenny (2-1). Max Williams went 3 for 6 with a pair of doubles, a HR and 5 RBI against Suwannee to lead the Clay bats, part of a 19-hit game. Challenging week ahead, with Episcopal (Tuesday at home), and Santa Fe (Thursday) and Fleming Island (Friday) both on the road. Those three teams are a combined 37-4 as of Thursday.

5. (NR) Episcopal (12-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Fletcher, IMG Academy Silver, Mandarin, Nease, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Stanton.

Glance: The Eagles return to the mix this week. Like every time over these past few weeks, the 5-6 spots are so challenging to nail down. Episcopal has been steady and chewing through opponents. The Eagles have won six in a row and just one loss has been to an area team (No. 1 Fleming Island). Things get tough in a hurry. They visit Clay (Tuesday), and host both Bolles (Wednesday) and Bartram Trail (Friday) over the next week. Connor McGarity (.476), Ian Moore (.385, 15 RBI) and Dillon Haines (.385) power Episcopal.

Ad

6. (5) Trinity Christian (10-6, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, Chelsea, Ala., Creekside, Fletcher, IMG Academy Silver, Providence, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: A 2-1 mark since our last Super 6, with a 6-3 win over rival Providence and a 13-5 win over Bishop Snyder, and a 3-0 loss to a very good North Florida Christian team. Opted to keep Trinity in over both Bartram Trail and Creekside this week, which is a tough call when trying to choose from those three. The body of work is solid for the Conquerors. Their only local losses have come to Clay and Ponte Vedra. Trinity has a nice local showdown at Bolles on Tuesday.

Dropped out: Bartram Trail (13-4, Class 7A).

Others

Baker County (7-7, Class 4A); Bartram Trail (13-4, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (7-10, Class 4A); Columbia (8-7, Class 6A); Creekside (11-5, Class 6A); First Coast (14-2, Class 6A); Fletcher (10-6, Class 6A); Mandarin (9-6, Class 7A); Palatka (8-3, Class 4A); Parker (8-6, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (7-9, Class 5A); Providence (9-7, Class 3A); St. Joseph (9-8, Class 2A); Sandalwood (12-2, Class 7A); Suwannee (11-4, Class 4A); Union County (14-1, Class 1A); University Christian (8-3, Class 2A).