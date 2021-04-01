Ribault product Rennia Davis entering WNBA draft

Rennia Davis of the Tennessee Lady Vols controls the ball during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 23, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Next stop for Rennia Davis — the WNBA.

The former star at Ribault High School and the University of Tennessee women’s basketball star announced on Thursday that she would forgo the opportunity at a fifth season and enter the WNBA draft.

Davis, a 6-2 wing, is one of the most accomplished basketball stars from the area. And she’s no doubt poised to make history in the WNBA draft on April 15. Davis is universally considered a top-5 draft pick. ESPN mocked Davis to the Indiana Fever at No. 4 in its most recent mock draft.

Only two women who graduated from area schools have ever been taken in the WNBA draft; Ribault’s Erica White (second round, 17th overall by Houston in 2008) and Keystone Heights’ Monique Cardenas (fourth round, 53rd overall by Portland in 2002).

In high school, Davis helped lead Ribault to three state championships and also headlined a Trojans squad in 2016 that thundered to the DICK’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals championship at Madison Square Garden. Davis was a McDonald’s All-American and a Jordan Brand Classic selection. Davis scored 2,304 career points at Ribault, second in the program’s decorated history to only Dorian Williams’ 2,780.

“If I had to choose a word that best describes my past four years, that would be GRATEFUL. There have been so many adverse situations presented to me in several different ways, but despite them all I am grateful,” Davis wrote on Twitter.

“Grateful for my experiences, my teammates, coaches and all of the interactions I have had and been able to build off of during this chapter of my life. Most importantly, I am grateful to know God and be put in this position by him.”

Davis started 116 games and played in 118 during her career in Knoxville. She averaged 15.4 points and 8 rebounds per game in her career. Davis ranks ninth in Tennessee history in career scoring (1,815) and 10th in rebounds (947). The NCAA allowed athletes to have an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, so Davis could have elected to return for a fifth season had she chosen to.