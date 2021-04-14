Spring signing period: Checking in on area athletes making college decisions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National signing day in high school sports continues, with the spring period beginning on Wednesday. Athletes can sign with colleges through Aug. 1. A glance at reported signings from area schools on Wednesday. This list will be updated throughout the coming weeks.

Bolles

Michael Bumpus, football, Brown University; Bobby Crouch, boys basketball, Babson College; Meagan Donovan, girls tennis, Washington and Lee University; Bear Fender, boys crew, Stetson University; Krissi Greene, girls swimming, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Mack Marrone, football, Colgate University; Richie Rosenblum, boys basketball, Wartburg College

Camden County

Daniel Fredricks, wrestling, United States Coastal Academy.

Creekside

Paisley Bratton, girls golf, Barton College; Connor Farwell, boys gymnastics, Arizona State; Elizabeth Ashlyn Iliff, girls cross country and trac, Lee University; Ellerie Moore, flag football, Milligan University; Blake Petrick, girls cross country, Florida Gulf Coast; Jordin Pollock, boys lacrosse, Harford Community College; Maui Wilheim, boys lacrosse, LeMoyne College.

Episcopal

Mitch Fenton, boys soccer, Rhodes College; Julia Kato, girls soccer, American University; Cooper Richart, boys rowing, Rollins College.

Fleming Island

Devin Grind, football, Ave Maria; Darryl Nesmith, football, Concord; Evan Sheets, football, Warner University.

Mandarin

Evan Crumity, boys basketball, Indiana Tech; Karlos Jackson, boys track and field, Southeastern University; Anthony Hanania, football, AHOP Christian Leadership Academy; John Parkins, football, Middle Georgia State.

University Christian

Coast Moyle, baseball, Tallahassee Community College.

White

Aaron Alexander, boys basketball, South Puget Sound Community College; Michael Jackson, boys basketball, Paine College; Jayden Little, boys basketball, Paine College.