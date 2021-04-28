Icemen postpone second game of the week for league safety protocols

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen have postponed their second game this week.

The team announced that Wednesday’s home game against Orlando has been postponed per ECHL league safety protocols. No makeup date has been announced.

It follows the postponement of Sunday’s game against the Florida Everblades for the same reasons. That home game has been rescheduled for May 25 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Icemen are 24-19 with three overtime losses and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.