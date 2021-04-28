Mostly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Icemen postpone second game of the week for league safety protocols

Justin Barney
, Sports editor

Tags: 
icemen
Jacksonville Icemen in final months of regular play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen have postponed their second game this week.

The team announced that Wednesday’s home game against Orlando has been postponed per ECHL league safety protocols. No makeup date has been announced.

It follows the postponement of Sunday’s game against the Florida Everblades for the same reasons. That home game has been rescheduled for May 25 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Icemen are 24-19 with three overtime losses and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: