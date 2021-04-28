Shaun Wade puts ‘Cleats on the Ground’ to make a difference before NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When the NFL calls, Shaun Wade will be ready.

But before embarking on his pro football career, the former Trinity Christian and Ohio State star wanted to take care of a few things in town.

Volunteering. Speaking locally. Trying to make a difference with his presence and his words.

The Trinity Christian and Ohio State cornerback will likely hear his name called Friday or Saturday in the NFL draft. He could go as early as the second round or as late as the sixth, according to a slew of different mock drafts.

Shaun and his father, Randy, plotted out the five days before the draft to do a bit of outreach in Jacksonville. They called it, “Cleats on the Ground,” a nod to Randy’s military background, blended with Shaun’s football knowledge.

So, they reached out to high school and youth football programs. Juvenile detention facilities. Military groups. Randy said that there were so many requests from football teams to have Shaun speak that they had to essentially put names in a hat and choose them randomly. On Monday, Wade visited Ribault High. Tuesday, it was Mandarin.

“It doesn’t have to be football players, basketball. It could be anybody,” he said. “I’m just trying to encourage them that you can do it, too.”

For Wade, the desire to try and make a difference in a positive way started long ago. He said that it was his father who made it clear early in life that being a good person and offering to help in any situation was how it was supposed to be. As a high profile athlete — Wade won four consecutive state championships at Trinity and was the USA Today defensive player of the year, for starters — Wade’s status gave him a greater platform to do more.

