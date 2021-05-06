All-News4Jax boys soccer: Mandarin’s Amar Mesic led with words, play

The All-News4Jax teams are published following the conclusions of seasons to honor the top athletes in select sports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amar Mesic had to speak up.

Mesic was a four-year player for Mandarin’s soccer team and upped his production each season. He bumped up his goal scoring every year (from three to 10 to 12 to 15) and turned up his defensive pressure, too.

But what proved a greater help was Mesic’s ability to lead, and not only by measurable statistics that increased by the season.

His coach challenged Mesic to speak like he played. The result for Mesic, the All-News4Jax boys soccer player of the year, was the ability to come out of his comfort zone and lead the Mustangs in a different way than he’d done in the past.

“It is a little bit out of my personality. I’m typically a little bit more introverted,” he said. “But this season I had to really step out a little bit, be a little bit more extroverted to be able to lead the team. Not only through actions, but through words and stuff.”

The reason for that?

The bulk of the team (10 players) was made up of freshman and sophomores, identical to the breakdown in Mesic’s first season with the Mustangs in 2018. Instead of Mesic taking his traditional role as a lead-by-example player, coach Jason Cooley challenged him to be more assertive and lead with words, too.

“Coming in, there was a very few amount of seniors. A lot of freshmen. A lot of new faces. And honestly, wasn’t expecting a lot from the team because of the how new and fresh we were,” Mesic said. “But with the amount of unity, and, overall, the games we won, we were able to learn with each other a lot. It ended up being a good season because we blended well together. We all like came up and we wanted to win, there was that passion to win.”

