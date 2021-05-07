All-News4Jax girls basketball: BK’s Roberts was in a league of her own

The All-News4Jax teams are published following the conclusions of seasons to honor the top athletes in select sports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jasmyne Roberts was the best player on the basketball court.

She knew it. Her coaches at Bishop Kenny knew it. Opponents knew it. The casual fan in the back row knew it.

To try and stop Roberts was something else.

Throw a double team on her and Roberts, now the two-time All-News4Jax girls basketball of the year, would kick the ball out to a teammate and trust them to finish. Leave her room to work and Roberts would do just that. She shot nearly 60% from the field this year, posted a career-best scoring average and finished her career in the exclusive 2,000-point scoring club.

And she’s headed to the University of Miami on a scholarship, too.

Roberts helped the Kenny program, winners of three straight state championships from 1990-92, sear its name back in the postseason vocabulary. The Crusaders hadn’t been back to the final four since that last title in 1992. Kenny went to three straight state semifinals with Roberts leading the way and finished as state runner-up twice.

Ad

Coach Charlsea Clark said that Roberts’ growth in three seasons with Kenny was immense. She said her maturity gains were substantial over that time, with Roberts sacrificing individual accolades for team success. Yes, Roberts made individual sacrifices, yet she and the Crusaders were still the area’s best over that span.

“She came in as like an individual player, kind of somebody that just kind of cared about what she was doing, and didn’t really understand how much she could help others. And this year, she did that,” Clark said. “I mean the kid could go for 30 every night, but she chose to get her teammates involved, and that shows in her stats. Like when Jas averages over five assists for us, we’re winning the game.”

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad