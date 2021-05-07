High school softball playoffs ’21: Matanzas, Middleburg winners on Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school softball playoffs continued on Thursday night, with two area teams advancing to next week’s second round. A glance at how area teams fared in those games is below. For a glance at how area teams did on Wednesday night, take a look here.
Region 1-7A
Orange City University ended Bartram Trail’s season with a 9-1 win in Thursday’s regional quarterfinals. Mackenzie Williams had two of Bartram’s four hits in the loss to the 23-0 Titans.
Region 1-6A
Fletcher’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Winter Springs in eight innings in Thursday’s regional quarterfinal. The Senators finished their season at 14-10.
Region 1-5A
Paige Amato drove in a pair of runs in the fifth inning as Middleburg went on the road to beat Deltona 4-2. The Broncos (14-14) will host Matanzas, a 1-0 upset winner over Gainesville, in Tuesday’s regional semifinal. Chloe Baker, Katie Thomas and Emma Wood had two hits apiece for the Pirates (12-9).
Regional semifinals
All games Tuesday at 7 p.m. unless indicated
Region 1-7A
Spruce Creek/Oakleaf vs. Orange City University (23-0)
Region 1-6A
Creekside/South Lake at Winter Springs (19-7)
Region 1-5A
Matanzas (12-9) at Middleburg (14-14)
Region 1-4A
Baker County/West Florida at Paxon (17-7)
Clay (19-9) at Ridgeview (24-3)
Region 1-3A
West Nassau (20-6) at Episcopal (21-5)
Region 1-2A
St. Johns CD/North Florida Christian at Trinity Christian (16-6)
Christ’s Church (6-7) vs. University Christian (15-2), at Victoria Park, 6 p.m.