High school softball playoffs ’21: Matanzas, Middleburg winners on Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school softball playoffs continued on Thursday night, with two area teams advancing to next week’s second round. A glance at how area teams fared in those games is below. For a glance at how area teams did on Wednesday night, take a look here.

Region 1-7A

Orange City University ended Bartram Trail’s season with a 9-1 win in Thursday’s regional quarterfinals. Mackenzie Williams had two of Bartram’s four hits in the loss to the 23-0 Titans.

Region 1-6A

Fletcher’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Winter Springs in eight innings in Thursday’s regional quarterfinal. The Senators finished their season at 14-10.

Region 1-5A

Paige Amato drove in a pair of runs in the fifth inning as Middleburg went on the road to beat Deltona 4-2. The Broncos (14-14) will host Matanzas, a 1-0 upset winner over Gainesville, in Tuesday’s regional semifinal. Chloe Baker, Katie Thomas and Emma Wood had two hits apiece for the Pirates (12-9).

Ad

Regional semifinals

All games Tuesday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

Spruce Creek/Oakleaf vs. Orange City University (23-0)

Region 1-6A

Creekside/South Lake at Winter Springs (19-7)

Region 1-5A

Matanzas (12-9) at Middleburg (14-14)

Region 1-4A

Baker County/West Florida at Paxon (17-7)

Clay (19-9) at Ridgeview (24-3)

Region 1-3A

West Nassau (20-6) at Episcopal (21-5)

Region 1-2A

St. Johns CD/North Florida Christian at Trinity Christian (16-6)

Christ’s Church (6-7) vs. University Christian (15-2), at Victoria Park, 6 p.m.