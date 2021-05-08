High school baseball playoffs ’21: Area sends 11 teams into second round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A glance at first-round high school baseball results and matchups for the second round.
Region 1-7A
Bartram Trail’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to Spruce Creek. The Bears (22-6) had just two hits, including a double by Kolt Myers. Ashton Pocol went 7.1 innings and struck out eight in the loss. … Mandarin (20-8) couldn’t get its offense going in a 6-2 loss on the road to Lake Mary.
Region 1-6A
Creekside and Fleming Island set up a rematch of their district championship game with first-round playoff wins. Abram Summers went 3 for 4 and drove in three, and Drew Homitz added a pair of hits for the Golden Eagles in an 8-0 win over Lyman. Cody Carwile struck out nine in five innings of no-hit work to notch the win. … Colby Frieda was dominant on the mound for the Knights in a 5-2 win over Winter Springs. Frieda whiffed 10 and Bryce Brindle had a pair of hits for the Knights.
Region 1-5A
Sean Miller struck out six and Andrew Stancin drove in a pair of runs as Stanton beat Pine Ridge 9-5 for its first playoff win since 2012. The Blue Devils will face Ponte Vedra next. … The Sharks got three hits from Scott Griesemer and a pair of hits and RBI from Tyler Bernstein to beat Middleburg 10-1. Griesemer was also dominant on the mound, whiffing 11 in six innings.
Region 1-4A
Titus Richardson, Jamil Jones and Jase Knabb combined for seven hits and Cason Milton homered and drove in four runs as Baker County knocked off Wakulla 8-1. … Zach Moran drove in two runs and Josh Biringer scored the walk-off winner on a wild pitch as Bishop Kenny edged Port Orange Atlantic 4-3. Garrett Corbett struck out five with 3.1 innings of hitless relief to earn the win.
Region 1-3A
Tanner Zellem had three hits and a pair of RBI, Sully Brackin homered and Jackson Baumeister was dominant on the mound as Bolles blanked Baldwin 8-0. Baumeister struck out 13 and scattered three hits over six innings for Bolles. The Bulldogs will host Episcopal in the second round. … The Eagles used a shutdown effort from Dillon Haines (5.2 IP, 11 Ks) to beat host Keystone Heights 8-1. Connor McGarity had two hits for the Eagles. Carson Osteen had two of Keystone’s four hits.
Region 1-2A
Finn Howell had a pair of hits and RBI as St. Johns Country Day pounded Deltona Trinity Christian 11-3. Howell, Brad Hodges, Tyce Moore and Luke Shannahan all drove in two runs for the Spartans. St. Johns will host University Christian in the second round. … The Christians recovered from a 6-2 deficit early and roared back to beat the Flashes.
Region 3-1A
Whip Davis homered in a four-hit game and Jake O’Steen drove in five runs with four hits as Union County crushed Liberty County 19-2. Tripp Davis went all six innings and struck out five in the win.
Region 4-1A
Crescent City’s season ended with a 7-1 loss on the road to Newberry.
First-round playoff results
Region 1-7A
Spruce Creek 1, Bartram Trail 0
Lake Mary 6, Mandarin 2
Region 1-6A
Fleming Island 8, Lyman 0
Creekside 5, Winter Springs 2
Region 1-5A
Stanton 9, Pine Ridge 5
Ponte Vedra 10, Middleburg 1
Region 1-4A
Baker County 8, Wakulla 1
Bishop Kenny 4, Atlantic 3
North Marion 11, West Nassau 1
Region 1-3A
Episcopal 5, Keystone Heights 1
Bolles 8, Baldwin 0
Region 1-2A
St. Johns Country Day 11, Deltona Trinity Christian 3
University Christian 11, St. Joseph 7
Region 3-1A
Union County 19, Liberty County 2
Region 4-1A
Newberry 7, Crescent City 1
Regional semifinals
Tuesday, May 11 (all games 7 p.m.)
Region 1-6A
Creekside (16-11) at Fleming Island (22-5)
Region 1-5A
Stanton (16-12) at Ponte Vedra (12-14)
Region 1-4A
Baker County (14-15) at Arnold (16-10)
Bishop Kenny (15-13) at North Marion (18-8)
Region 1-3A
Episcopal (21-6) at Bolles (23-4)
Region 1-2A
University Christian (14-7) at St. Johns Country Day (21-6)
Regional final
Region 3-1A
Union County (21-4) at Hamilton County (17-8)