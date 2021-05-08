High school baseball playoffs ’21: Area sends 11 teams into second round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A glance at first-round high school baseball results and matchups for the second round.

Region 1-7A

Bartram Trail’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to Spruce Creek. The Bears (22-6) had just two hits, including a double by Kolt Myers. Ashton Pocol went 7.1 innings and struck out eight in the loss. … Mandarin (20-8) couldn’t get its offense going in a 6-2 loss on the road to Lake Mary.

Region 1-6A

Creekside and Fleming Island set up a rematch of their district championship game with first-round playoff wins. Abram Summers went 3 for 4 and drove in three, and Drew Homitz added a pair of hits for the Golden Eagles in an 8-0 win over Lyman. Cody Carwile struck out nine in five innings of no-hit work to notch the win. … Colby Frieda was dominant on the mound for the Knights in a 5-2 win over Winter Springs. Frieda whiffed 10 and Bryce Brindle had a pair of hits for the Knights.

Region 1-5A

Ad

Sean Miller struck out six and Andrew Stancin drove in a pair of runs as Stanton beat Pine Ridge 9-5 for its first playoff win since 2012. The Blue Devils will face Ponte Vedra next. … The Sharks got three hits from Scott Griesemer and a pair of hits and RBI from Tyler Bernstein to beat Middleburg 10-1. Griesemer was also dominant on the mound, whiffing 11 in six innings.

Region 1-4A

Titus Richardson, Jamil Jones and Jase Knabb combined for seven hits and Cason Milton homered and drove in four runs as Baker County knocked off Wakulla 8-1. … Zach Moran drove in two runs and Josh Biringer scored the walk-off winner on a wild pitch as Bishop Kenny edged Port Orange Atlantic 4-3. Garrett Corbett struck out five with 3.1 innings of hitless relief to earn the win.

Region 1-3A

Tanner Zellem had three hits and a pair of RBI, Sully Brackin homered and Jackson Baumeister was dominant on the mound as Bolles blanked Baldwin 8-0. Baumeister struck out 13 and scattered three hits over six innings for Bolles. The Bulldogs will host Episcopal in the second round. … The Eagles used a shutdown effort from Dillon Haines (5.2 IP, 11 Ks) to beat host Keystone Heights 8-1. Connor McGarity had two hits for the Eagles. Carson Osteen had two of Keystone’s four hits.

Ad

Region 1-2A

Finn Howell had a pair of hits and RBI as St. Johns Country Day pounded Deltona Trinity Christian 11-3. Howell, Brad Hodges, Tyce Moore and Luke Shannahan all drove in two runs for the Spartans. St. Johns will host University Christian in the second round. … The Christians recovered from a 6-2 deficit early and roared back to beat the Flashes.

Region 3-1A

Whip Davis homered in a four-hit game and Jake O’Steen drove in five runs with four hits as Union County crushed Liberty County 19-2. Tripp Davis went all six innings and struck out five in the win.

Region 4-1A

Crescent City’s season ended with a 7-1 loss on the road to Newberry.

First-round playoff results

Region 1-7A

Spruce Creek 1, Bartram Trail 0

Lake Mary 6, Mandarin 2

Region 1-6A

Fleming Island 8, Lyman 0

Creekside 5, Winter Springs 2

Region 1-5A

Stanton 9, Pine Ridge 5

Ponte Vedra 10, Middleburg 1

Region 1-4A

Baker County 8, Wakulla 1

Ad

Bishop Kenny 4, Atlantic 3

North Marion 11, West Nassau 1

Region 1-3A

Episcopal 5, Keystone Heights 1

Bolles 8, Baldwin 0

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day 11, Deltona Trinity Christian 3

University Christian 11, St. Joseph 7

Region 3-1A

Union County 19, Liberty County 2

Region 4-1A

Newberry 7, Crescent City 1

Regional semifinals

Tuesday, May 11 (all games 7 p.m.)

Region 1-6A

Creekside (16-11) at Fleming Island (22-5)

Region 1-5A

Stanton (16-12) at Ponte Vedra (12-14)

Region 1-4A

Baker County (14-15) at Arnold (16-10)

Bishop Kenny (15-13) at North Marion (18-8)

Region 1-3A

Episcopal (21-6) at Bolles (23-4)

Region 1-2A

University Christian (14-7) at St. Johns Country Day (21-6)

Regional final

Region 3-1A

Union County (21-4) at Hamilton County (17-8)