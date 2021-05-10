High school baseball playoffs ’21: Glance at second-round postseason matchups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second round of the high school baseball playoffs have arrived. District championship game rematches headline this week’s showdowns, with four of those games on tap Tuesday and Wednesday. A look at the area matchups.

Regional semifinals

Tuesday, May 11 (all games 7 p.m. unless indicated)

Region 1-6A

Creekside (16-11) at Fleming Island (22-5)

Road here: Creekside d. Winter Springs, 5-2; Fleming d. Lyman, 8-0.

Winner gets: Pace or Chiles in the regional final on Saturday.

Glance: If one thing seems guaranteed in this one, it’s that it’s going to be tight all the way until the finish. These teams meet for the third time this year, with the Golden Eagles winning both games by a run (2-1, 4-3). Starting pitching is exceptional for both teams. Cody Carwile whiffed 10 in a complete game one-hitter on March 24 for Fleming Island and Dylan Dudones got the win in relief in the district title game. A win by the Knights would put them in the regional final for the sixth time in program history, and third consecutive season (2018, ’19; 2020 was canceled). Bryce Brindle had two of the Knights’ three hits in the playoff opener at Winter Springs and Colby Frieda struck out 10 in the complete game. Fleming Island has reached the third round twice (2011, ’18).

Ad

Region 1-5A

Stanton (16-12) at Ponte Vedra (12-14)

Road here: Stanton d. Pine Ridge, 9-5; Ponte Vedra d. Middleburg, 10-1.

Winner gets: Milton or Mosley in the regional final on May 19.

Region glance: The Blue Devils used a big start to win just the second playoff game in the era of the New Stanton baseball program. And they’ve already faced — and beaten — the Sharks once this season, a 2-1 game in early April. Stanton hasn’t reached the third round of the playoffs before. Cole Durham (.368) and Luke Wilson (.360) power Stanton at the plate. Ponte Vedra has an uneven record, but coach Tom Stanton’s squad can typically be counted on to deliver in the postseason. They’ve won at least one playoff game in six of their eight playoff appearances. Tyler Bernstein (.323) and Parker Gunnell (.308) lead the Sharks at the plate.

Region 1-4A

Ad

Baker County (14-15) at Arnold (16-10)

Road here: Baker County d. Wakulla, 8-1; Arnold d. Santa Fe, 6-4.

Winner gets: Bishop Kenny or North Marion in the regional final on May 19.

Bishop Kenny (15-13) at North Marion (18-8)

Road here: Kenny d. Port Orange Atlantic, 4-3; North Marion d. West Nassau, 11-1.

Winner gets: Baker County or Arnold winner in the regional final on May 19.

Region glance: The Wildcats upset Clay in the district tournament and then went on the road and had no trouble in their opener. Arnold upset Santa Fe in the playoff opener, so this should be a more favorable matchup for Baker County. Cason Milton belted his fourth homer of the season in the win over Wakulla, while Brady Chauncey and Easton Stevens combined to strike out nine in the playoff opener. … The Crusaders have been a perennial playoff team and used a walkoff win in the opening round to stun Atlantic. Josh Biringer scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to cap a Crusaders comeback. Blake Barkoskie (.302) leads Kenny at the plate. Kenny will try and make it a season sweep of the Colts. The Crusaders beat North Marion 8-7 in mid-March.

Ad

Region 1-3A

Episcopal (21-6) at Bolles (23-4)

Road here: Episcopal d. Keystone Heights, 5-1; Bolles d. Baldwin, 8-0.

Winner gets: Pensacola Catholic or Florida State University School in the regional final on May 19.

Region glance: An excellent second-round clash between the district rivals. Bolles leads the season series 2-0 (5-1 and 11-2) and has used devastating pitching to cool to Eagles bats. In 14 innings on the mound, five Bolles arms have combined to whiff 20, scatter nine hits and allow just three earned runs. Ian Moore has three of those hits and Connor McGarity has a couple against Bolles’ pitching this season. Episcopal has a tough pitching staff (Clayton Hodges and Dillon Haines front it), but can they keep a deep Bolles lineup in check? The Bulldogs pounded out 14 hits in the district title game, with Gunner Boree cranking out four of those. Jackson Mayo has three hits off Episcopal hurlers this season and this lineup is getting better as the season wears on. Seven batters are at .300 or better, with Tanner Zellem (.425) and Jaden Flowers (.403) leading the way.

Ad

Wednesday’s games

Region 1-2A

University Christian (14-7) at St. Johns Country Day (21-6)

Road here: UC d. St. Joseph, 11-7; St. Johns CD d. Deltona Trinity Christian, 11-3.

Winner gets: North Florida Christian or Wakulla Christian in the regional final on Saturday.

Region glance: A rematch of the district championship game, which St. Johns won 12-1. The Spartans are 3-0 this season against UC and are positioned to contend for a state championship this year. St. Johns enters on a 10-game winning streak and hasn’t been so much as even tested by 2A competition. Finn Howell, Brad Hodges, Tyce Moore and Luke Shannahan all drove in a pair of runs in the playoff opener. UC is paced by Trent May (.373), Seth Alford (.328), Nick Cates (.326) and Joel Hegeman (.321). To stay close in this game, the Christians are going to hope St. Johns has a tough day at the plate. The Spartans have outscored 2A teams by a combined 81-15 this season.

Ad

Regional final

Region 3-1A

Union County (21-4) at Hamilton County (17-8)

Road here: Union d. Liberty County, 19-2; Hamilton County d. Blountstown, 9-0.

Winner gets: Newberry or Williston in the state semifinals on May 19.

Region glance: The Tigers had batting practice in their playoff opener. Jake O’Steen and Whip Davis had four hits apiece and combined to drive in eight runs. The road toughens this week. Of Union’s four losses this season, two have come against Hamilton County. This is the fourth meeting of the season between these teams.