High school softball playoffs ’21: Area teams eye regional final spots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second round of the high school softball state playoffs arrive Tuesday night, with 13 teams chasing berths in the regional finals. A look at the matchups for area programs.

Tuesday’s games

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Regional semifinals

Region 1-7A

Oakleaf (17-9) vs. Orange City University (23-0), 5 p.m.

Road here: Oakleaf d. Spruce Creek, 3-2; University d. Bartram Trail, 9-1.

Winner gets: Lake Brantley or Oviedo in the regional finals on Friday.

Region glance: The Knights were atop the Super 6 much of the year before a losing streak forced them to deal with some adversity. Oakleaf responded in a big way, none bigger than its playoff opener. Freshman Meshayla Pettaway had three RBI in that game, including the walkoff winner. Pettaway is one of a significant amount of underclass players this season who have contributed in major ways. The Classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 are ripe with talented players. Khloe Banks had two Oakleaf hits in that game and Madi McDaniel stuck out two in that game and scattered six hits.

Region 1-6A

Creekside (20-5) at Winter Springs (19-7)

Road here: Creekside d. South Lake, 1-0; Winter Springs d. Fletcher, 2-1.

Winner gets: Lincoln or Chiles in the regional finals on Friday.

Region glance: The Knights used an absolute gem by Kaylee Martineau in the playoff opener, a two-hitter with just one walk, to win a 1-0 battle. Creekside is young. The Knights have just five seniors, including top player Madison Bratek. She’s been atop the Knights’ offense all season long and she’s closing in on a .500 average (.481, 23 RBI). This team has the potential to be crazy good in the future, but it is still surging now. Another win against a Winter Springs team that won a state championship in 2019 with a 31-0 mark, would keep the Big Red Machine rolling on. Creekside has won six straight.

Region 1-5A

Matanzas (12-9) at Middleburg (14-14)

Road here: Matanzas d. Gainesville, 1-0; Middleburg d. Deltona, 4-2.

Winner gets: Pace or Gulf Breeze in the regional final on Friday.

Region glance: The Broncos are another squad with a very strong arm in the circle in Mallory Forrester. She’s got 177 Ks in 101 IP and can drain the life from a team’s offense. Colleen Johnson (.400, 19 RBI, 2 HR) leads the Broncos in the Triple Crown categories, with Courtney Bernhard (.354) and Belle Mincey (.345, 2 HR) not far behind. Matanzas upset Gainesville in the playoff opener. Ella Wood (.429, 6 HR, 19 RBI) leads the Pirates at the plate and in the circle (12-8, 136 Ks, 125 IP).

Region 1-4A

Baker County (17-7) at Paxon (17-7)

Road here: Baker County d. West Florida, 1-0; Paxon d. Wakulla, 3-2.

Winner gets: Clay or Ridgeview in the regional final on Friday.

Clay (19-9) at Ridgeview (24-3)

Road here: Clay d. Bishop Kenny, 2-0; Ridgeview d. Yulee, 10-0.

Winner gets: Baker County or Paxon in the regional final on Friday.

Region glance: An all-local package here with four of the best pitchers in the area in Baker County’s Madison Lagle, Clay’s Gabrielle Ellis, Ridgeview’s Brittany Michael and Paxon’s Ashley Connor. The Wildcats got 18 Ks from Lagle in their playoff opener and she’s reached the double-figure K mark in 10 of her 16 appearances. Hailey Barfoot is the top regular at the plate at .327. These teams have split this season, with Baker County winning the first and Paxon winning in the district final. Connor carded a no-hitter in that game and whiffed 15. She’s struck out 251 in 153.2 IP. Abigail Ponsler (.412) and Kate Wilson (.389) lead the Golden Eagles at the plate. … Clay and Ridgeview resume their rivalry in a win-or-go-home game. The Panthers are 3-1 against Clay this season, but these matchups are easy to go either way. Gabrielle Ellis (.516) and Sydney Davis (.418, 33 RBI) are Clay’s top bats, but pitching is where it begins. Ellis has a 1.16 ERA and has struck out 160 in 151.1 IP. Ridgeview was the area’s most consistent team all season and atop the Super 6 rankings much of the year. It enters on a 13-game winning streak. Michael has been exceptional, leading the team at the plate (.448) and shutting teams down in the circle (23-3, 0.76 ERA, 254 Ks in 165 IP). Freshman Haylee McCrea (.375) and sophomore Mary Girgis (.362) showcase just how good the Panthers can be now, and in the future. Ashlyn Halford has a team-best 30 RBI.

Region 1-3A

West Nassau (20-6) at Episcopal (21-5)

Road here: West Nassau d. Fernandina Beach, 11-1; Episcopal d. Baldwin, 5-0.

Winner gets: North Bay Haven or Marianna in the regional final.

Region glance: An exceptional matchup of Super 6 mainstays this season. What jumps out in this one? How about the arm of Maddie Latta, who absolutely iced Baldwin’s big bats in the playoff opener in a one-hitter. Latta has been a star in the circle for years, but she’s never been better than she’s been in 2021. At 18-2 with a 0.27 ERA and 245 Ks in 127.1 IP, teams have struggled to find offense when she’s there. Couple that with the big bats of Kami Eppley (.525) and Grace Jones (.500), and the Eagles are tough to beat. West Nassau is a perennial playoff team and a season pick to play on to the state semifinals. But it struggled in a 3-0 loss to Episcopal earlier this season in a two-hitter by Latta. The Warriors are entering this one hot, winners of seven straight. Sydney English (.443), Taylor Armstrong (.357) and Hope Epps (.355) lead West Nassau’s offense. In the circle, Regan Lee is the big arm and has been here before.

Region 1-2A

North Florida Christian (12-9) at Trinity Christian (16-6), 6 p.m.

Road here: NFC d. St. Johns CD, 13-0; Trinity d. Aucilla Christian, 12-2.

Winner gets: University Christian or Christ’s Church in the regional final on Friday.

Christ’s Church (6-7) vs. University Christian (15-2), at Victoria Park, 6 p.m.

Road here: Christ’s Church d. Peniel Baptist, 7-3; UC d. Father Lopez, 15-0.

Winner gets: North Florida Christian or Trinity Christian in the regional final on Friday.

Region glance: This feels like the buildup to a heavyweight showdown. Trinity and UC have been the no doubt about it class of the smaller schools in the area this season. Trinity is charging toward a repeat state title (the Conquerors won in 2019 and 2020 was canceled) and has a mountain of bats to put up wild numbers game after game. Trinity has clubbed 30 homers this season. Breezy Burnett has a team-best eight of those and MacKenzie Marell (.538) has seven. Amaya Ross (.452) and Morgan McMillian (.422) have six apiece. … UC has been the Sophia Kardatzke Show. Not only has the freshman been impossible to figure out in the pitcher’s circle (four consecutive no-hitters), but she’s been unreal at the plate. Kardatzke is hitting .593 and has belted nine homers. Amia Matthews (.444) and Jaileigha Harris (.412) and Maggie Bourgholtzer (.396) follow Kardatzke at the plate.