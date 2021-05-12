Jaguars to open 2021 regular season at Houston on Sept. 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday night but Jaguars fans found out one nugget Wednesday morning when CBS unveiled its first week of NFL games for the regular season.

Jacksonville will travel to Houston for a 1 p.m. game Sunday, Sept. 12 to open the regular season.

The full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.

The Jaguars are also headed back to their home away from home.

Jacksonville will play one home game this season at Tottenham Football Club’s stadium, according to a report from The Athletic’s Dan Kaplan.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan attempted for the team to play two home games in London last year and the move outraged local fans. But the pandemic scrapped all international games in 2020.

According to the report from The Athletic, the Falcons are expected to play a home game in London this year as part of just two international series games in 2021.