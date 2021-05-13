Spring swing ’21: New coach ready to build a foundation at Ponte Vedra

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Spring football is in full swing and the News4Jax sports team is making stops at high schools across the area in its annual Spring Swing tour.

The only thing stopping the Ponte Vedra football team this spring — the rain.

After having consecutive practices rained out, new Sharks head coach Steve Price joked that since taking the job, “everything has been good except the weather.”

Price is the new man in charge of the Sharks and he comes with solid credentials. Price spent nine seasons at Tallahassee North Florida Christian, the final five of those as the Eagles’ head coach. He led them to the Class 2A state crown in 2018 and has a career mark of 140-92 in stops at four schools in Florida and Georgia.

So far, the transition has been an easy one, and Price said that the community and the team has welcomed him with open arms.

“It has been an easy transition. I’m very thankful for it. I have been through some that weren’t easy,” said Price, whose team hosts Clay on May 27 in the spring game.

With a coaching change sometimes come major philosophy shifts, but Price said his goal for the Sharks is simple.

“What I want our brand to be is we execute well and protect the football,” he said.

In 2021, the Sharks hope they can regain some of the magic they had early last season. After starting the year 5-1, the Ponte Vedra faltered down the stretch losing their final four games. Their head coach quit midway through the season. It was a tough finish.

Price said when he watched the games from last year he liked what he saw from the team.

“I was very impressed by these kids’ resilience and work under some really difficult circumstances,” he said.

Ponte Vedra 2021 schedule

Aug. 27, Nease at Ponte Vedra*

Sept. 3, Ponte Vedra at Episcopal

Sept. 10, Baker County at Ponte Vedra

Sept. 17, Ponte Vedra at First Coast*

Sept. 24, Ponte Vedra at Menendez

Oct. 1, Fleming Island at Ponte Vedra*

Oct. 8, Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 15, Ponte Vedra at Atlantic Coast*

Oct. 22, OFF

Oct. 29, Fletcher at Ponte Vedra*

Nov. 5, Ponte Vedra at Creekside

* indicates district game