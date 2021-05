KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 23: Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up as he walks to the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

At the age of 50, Phil Mickelson became the oldest winner of a major in golf history. The left-hander finished the tournament at 6-under par, two strokes better than Brooks Koepka and Louis Ooosthuizen.

Mickelson hadn’t won a major since taking the Open Championship in 2013.

Mickelson surpassed Julius Boros who won the PGA Championship in 1968 at the age of 48, as the oldest winner of a major.

It’s the sixth major championship of his career, tied for 12th all-time.