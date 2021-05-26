Jaguars three-game preseason schedule finalized

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars helmets are seen on the practice field during an NFL football workout, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The preseason schedule is set for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars will host the Browns on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m., and then travel for games at New Orleans on Aug. 23 (8 p.m.) and Dallas on Aug. 29 (1 p.m.).

The game against the Saints will be televised on ESPN.

When the team’s full schedule was announced earlier this month, only the preseason game against New Orleans had a date assigned to it.

The Jaguars open the regular season on Sept. 12 at Houston. They play their first regular season game at home on Sept. 19 against Denver.

This is the first full year of a 17-game NFL regular season and a three-game preseason.