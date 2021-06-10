Partly Cloudy icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Jaguars’ preseason game vs. Saints to air on WJXT

Cole Pepper
, Sports anchor/reporter

Tags: 
Jaguars
,
football
,
nfl
,
sports
,
local sports
Jaguars' first round picks Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence with Jaguars' head coach Urban Meyer.
Jaguars' first round picks Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence with Jaguars' head coach Urban Meyer. (2021 WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ second preseason game of 2021 will be seen on WJXT, Channel 4. The game against the New Orleans Saints is scheduled for Monday night, Aug. 23.

With the preseason reduced to three games from the usual four, the second game figures to be treated as the most important game for the starters.

WJXT will produce a one-hour pregame show, starting at 7 p.m. leading up to the game, and will also air a 30-minute post-game show to follow.

The Jaguars open the preseason on Aug. 14 at home against the Cleveland Browns. After facing the Saints eight days later, the Jaguars will conclude the preseason at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 29.

This is the first season in the NFL for Urban Meyer and the Jaguars figure to have a very new look with substantial changes in the offseason, highlighted by the selection of quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the draft.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: