Jaguars’ preseason game vs. Saints to air on WJXT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ second preseason game of 2021 will be seen on WJXT, Channel 4. The game against the New Orleans Saints is scheduled for Monday night, Aug. 23.

With the preseason reduced to three games from the usual four, the second game figures to be treated as the most important game for the starters.

WJXT will produce a one-hour pregame show, starting at 7 p.m. leading up to the game, and will also air a 30-minute post-game show to follow.

The Jaguars open the preseason on Aug. 14 at home against the Cleveland Browns. After facing the Saints eight days later, the Jaguars will conclude the preseason at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 29.

This is the first season in the NFL for Urban Meyer and the Jaguars figure to have a very new look with substantial changes in the offseason, highlighted by the selection of quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the draft.