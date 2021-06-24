NFL will allow teams to use alternate helmets beginning next year

A detailed shot of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 13, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Jagauars defeated the Colts 17-3. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – NFL teams who want to bring back different helmets will have a chance to do that beginning next year.

The league informed teams on Thursday that it would allow them to wear two different helmets starting in 2022, according to multiple reports.

What does that mean for teams like the Jaguars?

It means that the team could resurrect previous helmet designs to pair with their alternate, classic or color rush uniforms. The Jaguars have had four helmet designs in their history.

Mercifully, fans probably hope that doesn’t include those hideous two-tone helmets that were introduced in 2013 and were finally retired in 2017.

According to the NFL memo, the following guidelines must be met:

Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for all players

Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model and size as the applicable player’s primary helmet

Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet

Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used

The NFL said that teams must inform the office by July 31, 2021 if they intend to use an alternate helmet next year.