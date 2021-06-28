All-News4Jax girls tennis: Bolles’ Meagan Donovan made the right choice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meagan Donovan had a few choices in front of her.

The Bolles senior gave all kinds of sports a try until she pared it down to two.

Basketball and tennis. Tennis and basketball.

One broken wrist on the basketball court later, the choice was clear. Donovan was meant to be a tennis star.

Donovan was dominant in her final season, going unbeaten in every match until the second round of the Class 2A state tournament. The All-News4Jax girls tennis player of the year led Bolles to district and regional championships and went to a third set against a local opponent just once this season.

Tennis is something that came naturally for Donovan. Her mother, Celeste Green, played in college at Arkansas and that was a sport that she gravitated to.

Not that it was her only one.

Donovan tried soccer and swimming as well as basketball during her life, even sticking with the roundball until her ninth grade year at Bolles. An injury altered things for Donovan.

“I also really liked basketball. I played basketball in middle school and then freshman year of high school, but I just I liked tennis more, so I chose that,” Donovan said.

“I actually I broke my wrist ninth grade playing basketball and so I had to sit out most of the most of my ninth grade tennis season that spring until the postseason. So, I was a little mad after that and that probably made me choose tennis.”

That sport was a natural fit. Donovan hit her stride as a sophomore, playing the No. 3 singles spot. Bolles finished as state runner-up that season, falling to Gulliver Prep, 4-1, in the Class 2A final. Donovan calls that season one of the most memorable of her high school career because she got to experience success with her entire team.

Most of the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic, but Donovan was unbeatable at the No. 1 spot during her final year. She rolled through most of the season, going to a third set just once to Bartram Trail ace Maddie Martin. Donovan and Abby Radel were 10-0 at No. 1 doubles position and Bolles went 14-0 as a team. While it didn’t end in a state title, the memories, Donovan said, were priceless.

“I love high school tennis because you get to be on the team, you don’t really get to be on a team with the junior tournaments,” she said. “It’s just so fun. I think that’s why college tennis I’m looking forward to that as well because you get to be on the team.”

First team

Athlete, School, Class

Meagan Donovan, Bolles, Sr., Dominant final season. Unbeaten in the regular season. District and regional champ. Didn’t lose until Class 2A state singles semifinals.

Maddie Martin, Bartram Trail, So., Only one local loss in the regular season, that coming to player of the year, Meagan Donovan.

Mika Matteo, Sandalwood, Sr., Unbeaten in regular season and won district tournament. Reached quarterfinals of Class 4A state tournament.

Kyla Proctor, Jackson, Fr., What a debut season for Proctor. Went 14-1 in the regular season and won district. Reached quarterfinals of Class 1A state tournament.

Kaylee Stacy, Fernandina Beach, Jr., District champ in both singles and doubles. Won a match in Class 2A state tournament in both of those draws.

AJ Tabora, Oakleaf, So., Lost opening regular season match of the season and won her next 12. Also posted an 11-2 mark in doubles.

Second team

Athlete, School, Class

Gabi Feliciano, Fleming Island, Jr.

Anna Handley, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Stella Hyatt, St. Johns Country Day, So.

Abby Radel, Bolles, Jr.

Ellie Stamatogiannakis, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Caroline Warner, Creekside, Jr.