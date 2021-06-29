All-News4Jax boys tennis: Christ’s Church’s Chase Healey finishes what he started on the court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The pandemic left Chase Healey a bit of unfinished business on the tennis court.

Healey went to the state tournament as an eighth grader and expected to take his next step forward as a freshman.

The pandemic put the brakes on that.

Healey made up for that lost time, turning in a season to remember for Christ’s Church. The All-News4Jax boys tennis player of the year was relentless on the court, going unbeaten and winning the Class 1A overall individual state championship.

And the sophomore is just getting started. He’s already back at work trying to improve for a shot at defending his title in 2022. That’s a feat pulled off by an area boys player just one time in the sport’s history, Duval’s George Yenawine in 1922-23. Healey is just the ninth area boys player to win an overall individual singles championship.

“Sometimes, it puts a little extra pressure on, especially like next season, because there’s more higher standards and expectations,” Healey said. “But as long as you’re able to push through and improve and kind of handle it well, it’s worth it.”

Healey has been unbeatable just about every step of his high school career.

Healey was unbeaten until the state tournament as an eighth grader and didn’t lose in the abbreviated 2020 season. He began that year expecting big things, but the pandemic forced the cancellation of just about the entire spring sports calendar.

This year, Healey made up for that lost time.

In the regular season, he swept every opponent except Episcopal’s Justin Bobo, who battled Healey to an 8-4 match. Healey thundered through the postseason and romped to the singles title by surrendering just five points and beating James Germinal in injury walkover. In the overall singles championship, Healey swept Justin Lyons of Pensacola Catholic, 6-4, 6-4.

Healey said that experience was unforgettable because numerous friends, classmates and teachers came down to watch his final match in Sanford.

“It was a great experience because they were able to see, I mean most of them here, they’re like ‘oh, he plays tennis and he’s a very good player.’ But they’ve never actually seen me play,” Healey said. “So, it was very nice for them to finally see what it was like.”

First team

Athlete, School, Class

Justin Bobo, Episcopal, Sr., Just three losses locally, all to first-team selections Joe Hajj, Chase Healey and Andrew Kelley. Went 8-3 in the regular season and 8-4 in doubles. District and region champ.

Daniel Berenblit, Flagler Palm Coast, Jr., Went 11-2 at No. 1 singles and was the only player to beat the state champion and Mr. Tennis, Sami Ozzor this season.

Chace Caven, Stanton, So., Went 7-1 in the regular season and lost just once, to fellow first-teamer Joe Hajj. District and regional champ. Reached doubles semifinals at 2A state tournament with brother, Blake.

Joe Hajj, Bolles, Jr., Went 7-3 at No. 1 singles and lost just once locally. District and region champion in both singles and doubles. Reached singles semifinals at state.

Chase Healey, Christ’s Church, So., All-News4Jax player of the year became first individual champion in school history by claiming the Class 1A crown. Only one loss in his high school career (in the state tournament in 2019) that began in eighth grade.

Andrew Kelley, Ponte Vedra, Jr., District and region champ in both singles and doubles. No losses locally during regular season. Won his only match in Class 3A state tournament.

Second team

Athlete, School, Class

Andrew Ferris, Creekside, Sr.

Aryan Gupta, Creekside, So.

Adam Logan, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

Quade Saldana, Ridgeview, Jr.

Keagan Van Halter, Christ’s Church, Sr.

Zach Yu, Bolles, Sr.