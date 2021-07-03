All-News4Jax softball: Determination powered Episcopal’s Latta to unforgettable season

The All-News4Jax spring sports teams will be published this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Maddie Latta saw room for improvement and went after it.

In a year flush with excellent pitchers across the area, Episcopal’s Latta was unquestionably at the head of the list.

And while it’s Latta’s arm that was the separator, it was two clutch moments at the plate that showcased just how far the All-News4Jax softball player of the year had come over the course of the season.

Bottom of the seventh inning in the regional semifinals against West Nassau and Latta found herself facing a full count with the bases loaded and the Eagles down a run.

Good memories in softball for Episcopal star Maddie Latta

Had that situation occurred early in the season, Latta wouldn’t have been nearly as confident. She said her approach at the plate to begin her senior year was way off. Latta’s confidence was shaken, which was a 180 from how she felt in the pitcher’s circle.

“I just tried to do everything possible. I tried to ask a lot of people for advice. I went to a hitting coach, I put in the extra practice because I feel better when I’m more prepared,” Latta said. “So, I hit a lot in the cages off the machine. I had my mom pitch me like Wiffle Balls, different size balls, bunting, and then just trying to have the same approach that I was having on the mound at the plate.”

With the ball in her hands and controlling the game, Latta was unshakable. She went 20-3, fired four no-hitters and a pair of perfect games. Latta struck out 276 in 149.1 innings and had a microscopic 0.33 ERA.

But that didn’t convey to her focus with the bat in her hands. And Latta knew it.

“I had to make an improvement from the beginning of the season. My head wasn’t there, and I was having way too many strikeouts,” she said. “So, I really got to work and fixed my mental approaches at the plate.”

In that first situation, Latta drew a bases loaded walk to force in the tying run and keep Episcopal’s season going.

Then came the biggest swing of her life.

Bottom of the ninth inning and Latta came to the plate again, this time ripping a pitch over the fence to give Episcopal a 4-3 win. That was her first home run of the season. Latta belted two more in the following round against Marianna as the Eagles reached the state semifinals for the first time since 2000.

Without Latta seeing a growth area and vowing to fix it, Episcopal certainly wouldn’t have gone there.

“I don’t really remember the beginning of the season, to be honest. I kind of forget that. Each game I tried to just move on to the next, to the next,” Latta said. “I’ll probably remember the Marianna game, and the West Nassau game. Then I’ll probably remember the end because it’s just going to keep me hungry. And I’m moving on to the Ivy League. Conference title, and I really want to win that.”

First team

Pos., Player, School, Class, Notable

P Madison Lagle, Baker County, Jr., Excellent season for the Wildcats. Finished 10-4 with 203 Ks in 102.2 IP. Had 23 Ks in an 8 inning win over Trenton.

P Maddie Latta, Episcopal, Sr., Runaway choice among coaches as All-News4Jax player of the year. Went 20-3 in the circle with 276 Ks in 149.1 IP. Fired 4 no-hitters, 2 perfect games in Eagles’ best season in two decades. Hit .412 with 26 RBI, 8 2Bs, 3 HRs, 26 runs scored.

P Regan Lee, West Nassau, Sr., In an area heavy with solid arms, she was another one of them. Went 17-7 in the circle with 193 Ks in 152.1 IP.

P Brittany Michael, Ridgeview, Sr., Guided the area’s best team all season long. Went 25-4 with 0.87 ERA, 275 Ks in 185 IP. Team leader at the plate, too. Hit .434 with 46 hits, 13 RBI, 29 runs scored. TCC signee.

C Cali Hartung, Baldwin, Fr., Led the Indians in average (.476), tied for the team lead with 34 hits. Also drove in 27 runs and belted 6 HR for Gateway Conference champs.

OF Khloe Banks, Oakleaf, Jr., Led team in hitting (.402), 3Bs (8) and runs scored (41). Also had 3 HR, 19 RBI for 17-10 Knights.

OF MacKenzie Marell, Trinity Christian, Sr., Multi-year leader for the Conquerors and helped Trinity win state title in 2019. Hit .507 with 35 RBI, 7 HR, 25 runs scored. UNC Charlotte signee.

OF Jenaya Simmons, Mandarin, Sr., Team leader in batting (.441), hits (26) and HR (5). Also drove in 15 RBI for Mustangs.

IF Madison Bratek, Creekside, Sr., Led Knights in all the major categories (.476, 40 hits, 30 runs, 23 RBI) and helped guide a younger team to a 20-6 mark. JU signee could play any position on the field.

IF Kami Eppley, Episcopal, Sr., Team-best .511 average. Had 47 hits, 44 runs scored and 3 HR for 23-6 Eagles. Stetson signee.

IF Amaya Ross, Trinity Christian, Sr., Multi-year star for the Conquerors. Hit .426 with 25 RBI, 37 runs scored and 6 HR this season. Florida State signee.

IF Dacie Watterson, Fletcher, Jr., Led Senators with .427 average, 35 hits. Added 7 3Bs, 5 2Bs and a HR for 14-10 Fletcher.

UT Gabrielle Ellis, Clay, So., Pitching is her main role and she excelled at it (18-9, 164 Ks, 157.1 IP, 1.11 ERA), but she also managed to lead the Blue Devils at the plate, too. Her .516 average and 48 hits were both team highs. Added 16 RBI.

UT Ashley Connor, Paxon, Sr., Another player whose primary position was in the circle. Finished 16-8 with 262 Ks and 160.2 IP and helped the Golden Eagles to finish as Gateway Conference runner-up. Hit .320 with 24 hits. Nova Southeastern signee.

UT Sophia Kardatzke, University Christian, Fr., Unreal season for the freshman and the best hitting pitcher in town, hence her spot at utility. Went 14-2 with 229 Ks, 1.17 ERA in 114 IP and a slugger at the plate. Hit .571 with 46 RBI, 12 2Bs, 11 HR, 36 runs scored.

Second team

Pos., Player, School, Class, Notable

P Mallory Forrester, Middleburg, Jr., Strong arm of the Broncos led team to the regional finals.

P Mandy Taylor, Menendez, Sr., Went 10-6 with 217 Ks and a 1.51 ERA for the Falcons. Hit .519 with 11 2Bs to lead the Falcons at the plate.

P Carolyn Tyson-Guess, Fernandina Beach, So., Third on Pirates with .406 average. Scored 13 runs and drove in 28. Had 10 2Bs, 5 3Bs, HR. In the circle was 10-3 with a pair of saves, 2.15 ERA, 143 Ks in 94.1 IP.

C Sydney English, West Nassau, Fr., Led Warriors with .432 average, 34 RBI and 32 hits.

OF Breezy Burnett, Trinity Christian, Jr., Hit .455 with 23 RBI, 35 hits and 40 runs scored. Also belted 8 HR for area’s biggest hitting team.

OF Ciara Gibson, Oakleaf, So., Hit .396 with 23 RBI, 26 runs scored, HR for 17-10 Knights.

OF Ashlyn Halford, Ridgeview, Sr., One of the leaders on the area’s No. 1 team much of the season, she hit .330 with 30 RBI, 15 runs scored for Class 4A state semifinalist.

OF Kylie Hammonds, Creekside, Jr., Second on Knights in hitting (.438). Had 22 RBI, 13 2Bs, HR.

OF MacKenzie Williams, Bartram Trail, Sr., Led Bears in batting average (.484), hits (45) and runs scored (29).

IF Kinley Carlton, Keystone Heights, Jr., Led Indians in the Triple Crown categories (.443, 29 RBI, 3 HR). Also a team-best 35 hits.

IF Jaleighia Harris, University Christian, Fr., Second on the state runner-up Christians in batting (.400), RBI (27), HR (4) and hits (26).

IF Grace Jones, Episcopal, Fr., Hit .495 with 33 RBI, 12 2Bs, 3 HR as Eagles reached the state semifinals.

IF Annabella McClerren, Bolles, Jr., Led team in batting (.483), hits (29) and HR (2).

IF Kayla Robinson, Baldwin, Jr., Hit .446 with 32 RBI, 7 HR, 28 runs scored as Indians won their first Gateway title.

UT Shurrell Jefferson, Atlantic Coast, Sr., Hit .475 with 4 HR, 12 RBI, 23 runs scored.

Honorable mention

Pos., Player, School, Class

OF Trinity Armstrong, West Nassau, Fr.

C Macie Bourgholtzer, University Christian, So.

OF Kayla Burmeister, Providence, Jr.

IF Natalia Burnsed, Trinity Christian, Jr.

OF Courtney Bernhard, Middleburg, Sr.

OF Casie Carlisle, Clay, Sr.

UT Kaitlyn Carolino, Fernandina Beach, Fr.

IF Kendall Catherwood, Creekside, Jr.

IF Kiley Channell, Keystone Heights, So.

IF Leah Clark, Union County, So.

UT Wisdom Colbert, First Coast, So.

C Sophia Davis, Mandarin, Jr.

C Sydney Davis, Clay, Jr.

IF Kate Dell Alba, University Christian, 8th

P Marlee Dillinger, St. Augustine, Sr.

IF Summer DiStefano, Fletcher, Sr.

IF Hope Epps, West Nassau, Sr.

IF KC Francis, Fleming Island, Sr.

IF Kendall Ford, Bartram Trail, Sr.

IF Alexis Frazier, Mandarin, Sr.

UT Carson Frier, Suwannee, Sr.

P Kaitlyn Gilmore, Bishop Kenny, Fr.

UT Vivian Gorey, Hilliard, Jr.

IF Harley Guynn, Hilliard, Jr.

IF Colleen Johnson, Middleburg, Sr.

P Kaylee Martineau, Creekside, Fr.

OF Amia Matthews, University Christian, So.

UT Haylee McCrea, Ridgeview, Fr.

P/UT Tatum McCool, So., Nease

IF Morgan McMillian, Trinity Christian, Sr.

OF Kate Mikle, Ponte Vedra, So.

C Erin Moon, Atlantic Coast, Sr.

C Emma Morris, Bartram Trail, Sr.

IF Trinidi Murrell, Oakleaf, Jr.

C Peyton Namyslowski, Episcopal, Jr.

IF Kendall North, Baldwin, 8th

IF Caroline Orum, Bishop Kenny, Jr.

UT Piper Pescara, Keystone Heights, Sr.

OF Abigail Ponsler, Paxon, Jr.

UT Brooke Rice, First Coast, Sr.

IF Ella Roberson, Providence, So.

C Emma Rogel, Keystone Heights, Jr.

IF Jenna Swift, Fernandina Beach, So.

C Annalisa Winebarger, Yulee, Jr.

UT Emma Wood, Matanzas, Jr.

UT Zoe Yaeger, Providence, So.

P Piper Young, Baldwin, Jr.