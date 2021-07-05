Done deal: Trevor Lawrence signs with Jaguars

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) takes a break during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence is signed and sealed.

Now, it’s time for the quarterback to deliver on his immense potential.

The Jaguars’ No. 1 overall draft pick signed a contract with the team on Monday morning.

Terms of the deal are standard in the rookie wage scale, with Lawrence receiving $36.8 million over four years. A total of $24.1 million is guaranteed.

Lawrence (6-5, 213 pounds) has been dubbed a can’t-miss prospect and a once-in-a-career quarterback.

Lawrence has been on the minds of NFL general managers since he led Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman. He never lost a regular-season game in high school or college.

Never.

Lawrence went 69-0 at those levels (38-0 at Cartersville High in Georgia, and 31-0 at Clemson). Lawrence led the Tigers to the College Football Playoffs three times in three seasons and won the national championship as a freshman.

Among the team’s only unsigned draft picks now are fellow first-rounder Travis Etienne and second-round picks Tyson Campbell and Walker Little.