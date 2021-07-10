Bolles grad Jackson Baumeister in a win-win situation as baseball draft approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jackson Baumeister can’t complain.

The Bolles graduate and All-News4Jax player of the year is already in college at his dream school, Florida State. He’d be perfectly happy there playing for the Seminoles and chasing a College World Series berth in Omaha.

But ...

A very good final season with the Bulldogs and his impressive recovery from a knee injury last year have put the right-handed hurler squarely on the radar of Major League Baseball teams.

What baseball player doesn’t grow up envisioning themselves playing professional baseball.

The Major League Baseball draft begins Sunday night and wraps up Tuesday and there’s a very good chance that Baumeister will hear his name called relatively early.

Several mock drafts have Baumeister going inside the top 45 picks, including ESPN with him 42nd to the Diamondbacks.

All of those projections and mocks mean absolutely nothing to Baumeister.

The pro baseball draft is the toughest in all of the major team sports to project. Two players who Baumeister knows well, Bolles grad Hunter Barco and Providence grad Tyler Callihan, are excellent examples of the crapshoot that is the draft. Both were projected as Day 1 selections when they were draft eligible in 2019.

Callihan went in the third round, 85th overall. Barco went in the 24th. Callihan wound up signing with the Reds and Barco opted to go to the University of Florida and will almost certainly be a first-rounder when he opts to go pro. Those are just two of the countless stories about draft projections.

“From the guys that I’ve talked to like Hunter and Tyler and all those guys who I’m really close with, they’ve really just said, go into draft day with no expectations because if you have that set mindset where it’s, ‘Oh, I’m going to be a top 10 pick or whatever’, your dreams are going to get crushed, you’re going to be heartbroken,” Baumeister said.

“So, I think that’s the biggest thing that my family and I have kind of said is that, like I said earlier, no matter what happens, just treat it, you know, it’s best no matter. You’re either going to end up at your dream school or you’re going to be a professional baseball player.”

So, that’s what Baumeister is doing. Keeping it in perspective and letting things play out. There are worse things that playing for a school that he grew up dreaming to play for. He committed to the Seminoles going in to his freshman season at Bolles.

“Throughout the whole process I’ve just been trying to soak it all in. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that most kids really just don’t get to experience, you know,” he said. “Getting to talk to all these teams and kind of meet the backbone of Major League Baseball, it’s a rare opportunity. So, I think no matter what happens, I’m going to be just ecstatic. I either end up at my dream school … or I get to start my major league career a little bit earlier than intended.”

Local prep players to be drafted in top 50

Thirteen area players have been selected out of high school within the first 50 selections of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft since it began in 1965. Nine players were first-round picks when they were selected. This does not include local players who were selected when they were in college.

Pos. Player School No. Team Year

IF Javier Baez Arlington CD 9 Cubs 2011

IF Billy Butler Wolfson 14 Royals 2004

C Christopher Cross Englewood 43 Red Sox 1967^

P Joel Davis Sandalwood 13 White Sox 1983

P Eric Hurley Wolfson 30 Rangers 2004

IF Chipper Jones Bolles 1 Braves 1990

P Brett Myers Englewood 12 Phillies 1999

P Sean Reid-Foley Sandalwood 49 Blue Jays 2014

P Chris Roberts Middleburg 34 Phillies 1989*

P Adam Wainwright Glynn Academy 29 Braves 2000

3B Randy Wallace Englewood 31 Reds 1972*

SS Robert Weaver Paxon 6 Indians 1968

SS Kevin Witt Bishop Kenny 28 Blue Jays 1994

* indicates second-round pick; ^ indicates third-round pick