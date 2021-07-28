Let the camp begin: Excitement swirling around rebuilt Jaguars

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Monday, June 14, 2021, file photo. From players getting COVID-19 vaccinations to relaxed coronavirus protocols to lineup issues, particularly at quarterback, the NFL faces a multitude of questions as training camps open. The drama surrounding QBs Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Deshaun Watson of Houston figures to hold the spotlight, as will the debut of seven new head coaches including Urban Meyer in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday was like Christmas day for football fans.

The NFL offseason is officially over.

After an offseason that has felt like it lasted longer than the final season of “Game of Thrones,” football is finally back. Tuesday the Jaguars veteran players reported to TIAA Bank Field for training camp.

Tuesday was more of a check-in day as players brought in gear got their lockers ready and some players put on their game Jerseys to shoot some team promos.

The real work will start on Wednesday when the team hits the field for the first day of camp with new head coach Urban Meyer.

With so many changes around the team, the list of things is pretty long. The top things on most fans’ lists are Trevor Lawrence, Meyer and Tim Tebow. Don’t get me wrong, I am excited about all of those things, but they don’t crack my top five.

By far the thing I am most excited about is being able to have in-person interviews with players and coaches again. I know from a fan perspective the coverage didn’t change much, but doing interviews the entire season over Zoom made telling stories and getting to know players significantly more difficult.

The top football-related thing that I am excited about is seeing the players on the field going full speed. That doesn’t sound like some big thing but let me explain.

Meyer has put a huge emphasis on football performance and getting players in better shape. Visibly, I can see that guys like Cam Robinson, DJ Chark and Taven Bryan have reshaped their bodies. The Jaguars have said that guys have added weight and maintained their speed, and in some cases, even gotten faster.

I’m interested to see if this will show itself on the field. Football is a game of fractions of a second in the NFL. If that extra training can help guys be one step faster that could be the difference between a sack and a touchdown, or the difference between a pass break up and an interception.

I’m not typically a stopwatch guy at training camp but I’ll have mine out and be paying close attention to just how fast some of these guys are moving on the field.

