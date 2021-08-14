Jaguars ready to open the Meyer-Lawrence Era on a soggy Saturday night

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Monday, June 14, 2021, file photo. From players getting COVID-19 vaccinations to relaxed coronavirus protocols to lineup issues, particularly at quarterback, the NFL faces a multitude of questions as training camps open. The drama surrounding QBs Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Deshaun Watson of Houston figures to hold the spotlight, as will the debut of seven new head coaches including Urban Meyer in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The preseason schedule — and the anticipated debuts of Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence — kicks off on Saturday night for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville hosts Cleveland at 7 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field in the only home date of the three-game preseason schedule. It’s also the first Jaguars event with no capacity restrictions since before the coronavirus pandemic began, although a full house for a preseason game anywhere is unlikely.

The game will be televised on CBS locally and on 1010XL and 92.5 FM radio.

It’s the first glimpse of the Meyer and Lawrence era, which touched off a franchise reset for the Jaguars. Jacksonville went 1-15 last year and earned the No. 1 pick in the draft for the first time.

With it, they drafted Lawrence, widely thought to be a generational quarterback prospect, as well as hired Meyer. While he’ll be making his NFL head coaching debut, Meyer is one of the best coaches in college football history.

The big things to watch for against the Browns — the debut of Lawrence, and the improvement of a woeful defense, which has seen serious upgrades on the line and in the secondary. Since it’s the preseason, don’t expect the starters to play much. Meyer hasn’t named the starter at quarterback, saying both Lawrence and Gardner Minshew have been battling it out throughout training camp.

Jacksonville’s second preseason game is Aug. 23 at New Orleans, a game that will air on WJXT Channel 4.