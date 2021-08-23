Jaguars in prime time tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The opening look at the new Jaguars under Coach Urban Meyer was a bit of a letdown. Can the Jaguars change things up tonight when they take on the New Orleans Saints in front of a national audience?

Jacksonville visits the Big Easy in a rare Monday night game that will be televised by WJXT Channel 4. Our one-hour pregame show with Cole Pepper at the Superdome and Kent Justice and Joy Purdy live from Island Wing Company Grill and Bar on Southside Boulevard begins at 7 p.m. Kickoff on Channel 4 is just after 8 p.m.

Stay with us for a postgame show with reaction from players and coaches from New Orleans.

If you need more incentive, watch the pregame show at 7 to learn how to score a pair of season tickets -- see every Jaguars’ home game this year from the 17th row on the home side of TIAA Bank Field. Be ready to enter by becoming a News4Jax Insider.