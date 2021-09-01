Jaguars: ‘No player was released because of their vaccination status’

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer talks to an official on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars responded to widespread criticism of comments coach Urban Meyer about transactions made because of a player’s COVID-19 vaccination choice, saying “no player was released because of their vaccination status.”

Meyer’s statement following player cuts on Tuesday went viral and drew a rebuke from the NFL Players Association. The team said on Wednesday morning that roster moves were made solely upon a player’s ability to help the team win.

“Availability is one of the many factors taken into account when making roster decisions. We have vaccinated and unvaccinated players on our roster, and no player was released because of their vaccination status,” the team said in a statement.

“Ultimately, decisions are based on a player’s ability to help the Jaguars win. We educate our players and respect personal decisions as it pertains to the vaccine. We want to keep our players, staff and families safe as we comply with protocols related to both health and safety and competition on game days.”

Meyer said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference that whether or not a player had received the vaccine was a “consideration” when hashing out roster moves in getting the team from 80 to 53 players.

“Everyone was considered,” Meyer said Tuesday. “That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this, and then also is he vaccinated or not. Can I say that that was a decision maker? It was certainly in consideration.”

That drew an instant rebuke from the NFL Players Association, which told Pro Football Talk that it would investigate the issue.

“These comments have led us to open an investigation,” NFLPA spokesman George Atallah told PFT in a text message.

A notable case earlier this summer involving Bills general manager Brandon Beane caused the NFL to remind teams that it couldn’t release players if they hadn’t received the vaccine. Beane went on a radio show and said, hypothetically, that he would release a player who hadn’t been vaccinated to help the team get back to more of a normal operation.

NFL Players Association executive DeMaurice Smith called that statement ridiculous.

“When a General Manager speaks out and says something that is not only inconsistent with league policy, but just has a rank disregard for the rights of our players, I don’t know any other way of characterizing that other than just the stupidity that underlines it,” Smith said, via Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal.