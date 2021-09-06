It’s here: Game week arrives for Urban Meyer, Jaguars

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer works the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. In many regards, Meyer runs the Jaguars like a college program Its what he knows even though he spent a year studying the NFL before he ended a brief coaching retirement. Its also worked at every previous stop, so no one is questioning his methods. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Game week has arrived for Urban Meyer and the Jaguars.

Will the team look more like what the fans saw against the Cowboys in the preseason finale or what they showed in ragged losses to the Saints and Browns?

We’re about to find out.

As the Jaguars approach Sunday’s season opener at Houston, Meyer said that he’s optimistic on a few fronts and still cautious on others.

The good news: Jacksonville showed some things its last time out and is finally getting healthy up front.

The reason for concern: The always-changing Covid-19 situation that continues to pop up throughout the NFL.

And, of course, the nerves that come along with coaching in any game, let alone his first game in the NFL, has Meyer heading toward a stomach full of nerves.

“No I’m not there [nervous] yet. I mean, I will get there, all coaches get there, and if they tell you they’re not, they’re probably not being truthful with you,” Meyer said. “... I’m one of those people, if you remember, just, it’s every T crossed every I dotted, and every tip sheet, why is this, why don’t we dot the I on this tip sheet. ... Instead of players, I drive coaches crazy because I just want to make sure those players have a shot.”

The last time out, Jacksonville took the training wheels off the offense and let Trevor Lawrence do the work. He responded by throwing a pair of touchdown passes and looked very comfortable in command of the offense, albeit, against mostly backups. Meyer was glad to see that from Lawrence, the No. 1 overall draft pick. On Monday, he was grateful for something else — an intact offensive line.

That group didn’t work together in a game during the preseason and the struggles were pronounced in games against New Orleans and Cleveland.

He said that the offensive line returning is a great step into game week.

“It helps when you have your linemen back,” he said. “Everybody should be ready to play Sunday so that really lifts up practice right there.”

Another group that should be ready to roll is the receivers.

DJ Chark missed much of training camp after surgery on his finger and Marvin Jones was banged up with a shoulder injury. When Phillip Dorsett was placed on injured reserve with a leg injury, the Jaguars used their No. 1 waiver priority to claim Tyron Johnson. He should be able to provide help at receiver.

“Running an offense without exceptional speed outside, I don’t know that offense. I don’t want to know that offense. I don’t want anything to do with that offense. So, we have to have speed,” Meyer said.

One reason for concern remains the Covid-19 situation. Dallas offensive lineman Zack Martin will miss the Cowboys’ season opener after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“We’re extremely cautious right now. Matter of fact, I saw where the Cowboys lost a player [due to Covid this week], and you know we got [guard] A.J. Cann back today [from the Covid list], but we redid the meeting rooms, we spaced them out even more,” Meyer said. “We’re just really taking six feet as serious as you can, even the vaccinated guys.”

Other Jaguars’ notes: