Week 3 high school football picks: Bolles, Fleming, UC will get big wins

Bartram Trail running back Eric Weatherly picks up yards in the third quarter against Oakleaf during a playoff game on November 20, 2020. (Ralph D. Priddy)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back, and with it, our weekly predictions on games in the area. News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks every Thursday.

Last week: 28-7. Season: 50-15 (.769).

All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Baker County (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (1-1): Good matchup in Week 3. Wildcats fix their defense this week. N4J pick: Baker County 27, Ponte Vedra 21.

Baldwin (0-0) at Westside (1-1), 6:30 p.m.: Finally, a game for the Indians. They get in the win column. N4J pick: Baldwin 19, Westside 14.

Bell Creek (0-1) at Christ’s Church (2-0): Koreen Burch and the Eagles stay perfect. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 27, Bell Creek 14.

Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Stanton (0-2), 6:30 p.m.: Crusaders after their first 3-0 start since 2017. N4J pick: Kenny 33, Stanton 6.

Cedar Creek Christian (0-1) at Eagle’s View (1-0): Warriors put up a 50 piece in their win this season. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 33, Cedar Creek 13.

Ad

Clay (1-0) at Bradford (0-2), 7:30 p.m.: Super 10 No. 8 Blue Devils back in action after a week off. The big questions this week — how many big catches will Dmaurion Frazier make, and how many big runs with Alquerious Ray have? N4J pick: Clay 34, Bradford 14.

Columbia (1-1) at Oakleaf (2-0): Knights have run the ball like mad, no matter who’s toting it. N4J pick: Oakleaf 34, Columbia 27.

Crescent City (1-1) at Interlachen (0-1): Raiders in a close one. N4J pick: Crescent City 27, Interlachen 21.

Englewood (1-1) at Episcopal (1-1): Eagles try and bounce back after a tough loss against Ponte Vedra. N4J pick: Episcopal 19, Englewood 13.

Fleming Island (1-1) at Creekside (2-0): Tossup game. The Golden Eagles are 7-1 against the Knights all-time. N4J pick: Fleming 19, Creekside 17.

Hamilton County (0-1) at Fort White (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers edge the Indians in this one. N4J pick: Hamilton County 21, Fort White 14.

Ad

Harvest (0-1) at Union County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers lit up the scoreboard last week and will do the same this week. N4J pick: Union County 63, Harvest 20. (Note, this game was canceled)

Hawthorne (2-0) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m., postponed due to COVID-19

Jackson (1-1) at Fletcher (0-2), 6:30 p.m.: Interesting game for both teams. Senators have got to find a way to generate some offense. And it’s a big step up for the Tigers. N4J pick: Fletcher 19, Jackson 13.

Madison County (0-1) at University Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Christians have been buzzing. A win over the Cowboys would be their biggest of the season. N4J pick: UC 27, Madison 20.

Mandarin (0-2) at First Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.: Two programs in desperate need of a win. N4J pick: Mandarin 24, First Coast 13.

Menendez (1-1) at Ridgeview (0-1): Falcons try and bounce back from a rough loss last week. N4J pick: Menendez 21, Ridgeview 14.

Ad

Middleburg (2-0) at Santa Fe (0-2): Get on the Broncos bandwagon. N4J pick: Middleburg 26, Santa Fe 20.

North Florida Educational (0-1) at St. Joseph (0-1): Eagles were close last week but finish this time. N4J pick: NFEI 36, St. Joseph 6.

Orange Park (1-1) at Nease (1-1): Intriguing game with solid stars — RB Jojo Restall of OP and QB Marcus Stokes of Nease. N4J pick: Nease 31, Orange Park 21.

Parker (1-1) at Wolfson (0-2), 6:30 p.m.: Braves only have one TD in two games but that defense has been potent. N4J pick: Parker 27, Wolfson 0.

Paxon (1-1) at Hilliard (2-0): Red Flashes in a tight one. N4J pick: Hilliard 24, Paxon 20.

Port Orange Atlantic (0-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (1-0): Bulldogs keep it up after a big win over Mainland. N4J pick: FPC 30, Atlantic 14.

Providence (0-2) at Fernandina Beach (0-2): Stallions on the road for a big win. N4J pick: Providence 28, Fernandina Beach 14.

Ad

(4) Riverside (2-0) at Ribault (0-2), 6:30 p.m.: Generals defense is on a different level right now. N4J pick: Riverside 30, Ribault 0.

(10) St. Augustine (1-0) at (2) Bolles (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: Game of the night. Bulldogs are just too deep. N4J pick: Bolles 33, St. Augustine 21.

Sandalwood (1-1) at Atlantic Coast (1-1), 6:30 p.m.: Both teams came back down to earth last week. N4J pick: Sandalwood 21, Atlantic Coast 20.

Tallahassee Lincoln (1-1) at (3) Bartram Trail (2-0): Bears defense has been nasty. N4J pick: Bartram 27, Lincoln 10.

Tocoi Creek (0-1) at Keystone Heights (2-0): Indians stay perfect. N4J pick: Keystone 30, Tocoi 13.

West Nassau (0-1) at Yulee (1-1): Should be an evenly matched game. Hornets looking for Nassau County supremacy. N4J pick: Yulee 21, West Nassau 14.

Zarephath Academy (1-0) at Trinity Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: Conquerors will be done with this one by half. Credit Zarephath for scheduling this one. N4J pick: Trinity 42, Zarephath 0.

Ad

OTHERS

Home team in CAPS; local teams bolded

Bronson (1-1) over BISHOP SNYDER (0-1); Matanzas (1-1) over DELTONA (1-1); PALATKA (0-1) over Weeki Wachee (0-2).

Off: Raines, Suwannee, White.