‘Teal the Show’ watch party unites Jaguars fans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of die hard Jaguars fans who had never met, gathered on Sunday to cheer on their favorite team while it took the field nearly 900 miles away.

News4JAX hosted its first-ever ‘Teal the Show’ watch party at Island Wing Company Grill and Barr on the Southside. Over two dozen fans who signed up to attend, showed their support for the Jaguars in the season opening loss to the Houston Texans, 37-21.

News4JAX has partnered with Island Wing Co. Grill and Bar to host ‘Teal the Show’ watch parties for each of the team’s road games during the 2021 season.

Through our Insider program, 36 fans will have reserved seating to watch the Teal and Black while enjoying the company of other fans, hanging with News4JAX personalities.

Insiders who reserve a seat (or two) and attend a watch party be entered to win two tickets to the next Jaguars home game. Drawing for the tickets will be held on-site.

Ronnie and Tammy each walked away as winners Sunday. Ronnie will attend the Denver Broncos game on September 19 and Tammy will watch the Jaguars play the Arizona Cardinals on September 26 at TIAA Bank Field.

Even if the Insider VIP section is full, there are still plenty of seats in the restaurant are still available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each watch party will be held at Island Wing Co. Grill and Bar located at 4409 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville.