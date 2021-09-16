Super 6 volleyball: No budging Ponte Vedra; Trinity Christian moves into rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Sept. 15 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (11-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal, Florida High, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Pius X Catholic, Santa Fe, Steinbrenner, Tampa Plant.

Why they’re here: The Sharks finally lost … position in the national rankings. Ponte Vedra dropped from No. 1 to fourth in MaxPreps, but that’s about the only nick on a sterling resume. They won their lone match of the week, 3-0, over a solid Ridgeview squad. Zeta Washington remains a monster. She had 16 kills on 22 attempts (a 72.7% rate). The Panthers pressed Ponte Vedra to a 26-24 game in the opener but couldn’t slow them down. Ponte Vedra has dropped just three sets this season, all in the Nike tournament two weeks ago. Washington has 108 kills and 24 blocks this season, followed by Rachel Johnson (97). Ava Witt (125 digs) and Jessica Shattles (287 assists) round out the Sharks’ statistical leaders.

2. (2) Bishop Kenny (8-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Fernandina Beach, Providence, Yulee.

Why they’re here: Five consecutive wins for the Crusaders, who dropped Yulee (3-1) in their lone match of the week. They’ve got a tough one on tap Thursday night against an always-tough Middleburg, and the latest milestone-achieving coach (Carrie Prewitt). Kenny’s Suzanne Winkler hit her 400th career W with the Crusaders last week, while Prewitt hit her 600th career W win the Broncos later last week. Allison Cavanaugh (129 kills) and Bailey Chin (118 kills) lead at the net, with Tina Nika (216 digs) and Alexis Chin (368 assists) leading the way in those categories.

3. (5) Mandarin (10-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Fletcher (twice), Ridgeview, Yulee.

Why they’re here: Big week for the Mustangs, who downed previous No. 4 Bartram in five (15-10), and followed that up with a 3-1 of Fletcher for a sweep of the Senators in the regular season. The JJVA River City Classic begins Friday, with Mandarin facing Fernandina Beach. Ellie Jackson (161 digs, 128 kills), Taylor Boyd (155 assists, 23 aces), Alani Salas-Garcia (140 digs, 86 kills, 30 aces) and Grace Hollis (154 assists) are powering the Mustangs.

4. (3) Providence (10-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Aiken (SC), Christ’s Church, Episcopal, Gray Collegiate (SC), Trinity Christian, Yulee.

Why they’re here: A 2-1 week for the Stallions, which included 3-1 wins over Christ’s Church and a red-hot Trinity Christian. Their eight-game winning streak ended with a 3-2 loss to Creekside (15-13). Robinson Repass (142 kills, 26 blocks, 27, aces) continues to lead in every major category. Josie Brooks (110 kills), Lexi Patania (94 digs) and Emily Collings (206 assists) balance out a strong Stallions lineup. Up next is the JJVA River City Classic.

5. (NR) Trinity Christian (6-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Creekside, St. Johns Country Day, University Christian.

Why they’re: Their five-game winning streak ended with a 3-1 loss to No. 4 Providence, but the Conquerors have a solid body of work, including Ws over solid St. Johns County programs, Bartram and Creekside. Amaria King (110 kills), Ariel Ross (96 assists), Ally Carter (97 digs) and Hadley Dantzler (23 blocks) pace a young but talented Conquerors team.

6. (4) Bartram Trail (4-3, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Episcopal, Fletcher.

Why they’re here: A 1-2 week for the Bears, who beat previously ranked Episcopal in four, but lost a pair of 3-2s to Mandarin and Trinity Christian. Tournament time on Friday, with a couple Georgia teams out of the gate. The Bears stay in the Super 6 this week over a hot Creekside squad. Jenna Otts (102 kills, 21 aces) and Lauren Marien (89 kills) lead Bartram at the net. Morgan Langley (92 digs) and Annie Dill (238 assists) headline the other statistical leaders for the Bears.

Dropped out

Episcopal (7-4, Class 3A).

On the bubble

Bolles (5-3, Class 4A); Creekside (4-2, Class 7A); Episcopal (7-4, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (6-2, Class 4A); Fletcher (5-5, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (6-2, Class 3A); Middleburg (4-3, Class 5A); Nease (4-3, Class 6A); Ridgeview (4-4, Class 5A); Union County (6-2, Class 1A); University Christian (7-3, Class 2A); Yulee (5-5, Class 4A).