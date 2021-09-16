Week 4 high school football picks: 10 area teams remain unbeaten as district play begins

Bolles QB DJ Moore (1) picks up yards in the second quarter against St. Augustine during a Week 3 game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back, and with it, our weekly predictions on games in the area. News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks every Thursday. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Last week: 21-11. Season: 71-26 (.732).

Week 4 picks

Baldwin (1-0) at West Nassau (0-2): Indians haven’t lost a regular season game since 2019. N4J pick: Baldwin 22, West Nassau 14.

Bartram Trail (2-1) at Mandarin (1-2), 6:30 p.m.*: Bears get back on track with defense. N4J pick: Bartram 28, Mandarin 14.

Bishop Snyder (1-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-2): Cardinals get over .500. N4J pick: Snyder 30, Cedar Creek 20.

Bolles (3-0) at Fernandina Beach (0-3): Pirates were a playoff team last year but graduations and transfers wrecked them. Bulldogs are on another level. N4J pick: Bolles 42, Fernandina Beach 0.

Christ’s Church (3-0) at Wolfson (0-3), 6:30 p.m.: Eagles continue unbeaten start. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 27, Wolfson 7.

Clearwater Academy International (3-0) at Trinity Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Make that career win No. 300 for coach Verlon Dorminey. N4J pick: Trinity 31, Clearwater Academy 13.

Cocoa Beach (0-2) at North Florida Educational (1-1): Eagles pick up their second W of the season. N4J pick: NFEI 24, Cocoa Beach 13.

Creekside (3-0) at Sandalwood (1-2), 6:30 p.m.*: Knights are surging and the Saints are sliding. N4J pick: Creekside 33, Sandalwood 14.

Crescent City (2-1) at Trenton (1-2): What a start to the season for the Raiders, who were winless last year. N4J pick: Trenton 27, Crescent City 21.

St. Joseph (0-2) at Deltona Trinity Christian (0-2): Flashes still in search if their first win. N4J pick: Deltona Trinity 34, St. Joseph 6.

Eagle’s View (2-0) at St. Edward’s (1-0): First big test of the season for the Warriors and it’s a tough one. N4J pick: St. Edward’s 34, Eagle’s View 20.

Englewood (1-2) at Columbia (2-1), 7:30 p.m.*: Big win last week for the Tigers and they win their district opener here. N4J pick: Columbia 35, Englewood 7.

Fletcher (0-3) at Fleming Island (1-2), 7:30 p.m.: Difficult starts and struggling offenses for both teams. N4J pick: Fleming 13, Fletcher 7.

Gainesville (2-1) at Matanzas (1-2)*: Purple Hurricanes go on the road for a district W. N4J pick: Gainesville 33, Matanzas 21.

Gainesville Eastside (0-2) at Menendez (1-2)*: Two-game losing streaks for both. Falcons end their slide first. N4J pick: Menendez 17, Eastside 14.

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (1-1) at Union County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers stay perfect. N4J pick: Union County 21, P.K. Yonge 14.

Hilliard (3-0) at Mayo Lafayette (3-0): Red Flashes will try and stay perfect but it’s going to be tough. N4J pick: Lafayette 30, Hilliard 20.

Keystone Heights (3-0) at Umatilla (0-3): How about those Indians? N4J pick: Keystone 27, Umatilla 13.

Nease (2-1) at Atlantic Coast (2-1), 6:30 p.m.*: One of the best games of the week and a total tossup: N4J pick: Atlantic Coast 26, Nease 21.

Oakleaf (2-1) at Camden County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.: It’s always tough to play in Kingsland. N4J pick: Camden County 29, Oakleaf 27.

Paxon (1-2) at Baker County (2-1)*: District play begins with a W for Wildcats. N4J pick: Baker County 35, Paxon 13.

Ponte Vedra (1-2) at First Coast (0-3), 6:30 p.m.*: Buccaneers end their slide in a close one. N4J pick: First Coast 27, Ponte Vedra 24.

Raines (1-1) at Jackson (2-1), 6:30 p.m.: Another entertaining game. Defense of the Vikings is the difference here. N4J pick: Raines 27, Jackson 14.

Ridgeview (1-1) at Clay (1-1): Blue Devils came back down to earth last week at Bradford. N4J pick: Clay 35, Ridgeview 13.

Riverside (3-0) at Orange Park (1-2)*: Generals in the conversation as the area’s best team. N4J pick: Riverside 42, Orange Park 6.

St. Augustine (1-1) at Middleburg (3-0)*: Great start for Broncos, but too much to overcome here. N4J pick: St. Augustine 38, Middleburg 7.

Stanton (0-3) at Providence (1-2): Stallions even their record up. N4J pick: Providence 33, Stanton 8.

Suwannee (2-0) at White (1-0), 6:30 p.m.*: Could be the game of the night. N4J pick: Suwannee 23, White 20.

Tocoi Creek (0-2) at Bishop Kenny (3-0): Crusaders are really starting out 4-0 after their one-win 2020 season. N4J pick: Bishop Kenny 33, Tocoi Creek 7.

University Christian (2-1) at Bradford (1-2), 7:30 p.m.: Christians have to rebound in a hurry after a loss to Madison County. Tornadoes are tough. N4J pick: UC 21, Bradford 20.

Westside (1-2) at Ribault (0-3), 6:30 p.m.: Wolverines add to Trojans’ offensive misery. N4J pick: Westside 18, Ribault 6.

Yulee (2-1) at Parker (2-1), 6:30 p.m.*: Braves are tough on defense, but that offense needs some work when it faces stronger competition. N4J pick: Parker 23, Yulee 20.

Others

Home team in CAPS; local teams in bold

BRANFORD (1-0) over Zarephath Academy (1-1), 7:30 p.m.; Sanford Seminole (3-0) over FLAGLER PALM COAST (2-0)*; Santa Fe (1-2) over FORT WHITE (1-1), 7:30 p.m.; Holy Trinity (2-0) over INTERLACHEN (0-2); West Oaks Academy (0-3) over YOUNG KIDS IN MOTION (0-3), 6 p.m.

Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Palatka.