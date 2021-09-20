Cloudy icon
In a word, Jaguars fans describe Sunday’s loss

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of fans cheering from the stands during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It may be an 0-2 start for the 2021 Jaguars, but it’s a 17 game losing streak for Jaguars fans. After enduring a 1-15 campaign in 2020 that led to the Jaguars “earning” the top pick in the draft, fans expected more.

So far, they have not been paid back with a win.

After Sunday’s 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Jaguars stretched their winless streak to 371 days. I asked fans on Twitter to describe the game in one word. Here’s a sampling of some of their responses.

Some fans had a sense of deja vu after watching the Jaguars’ performance.

Other’s had to laugh to keep from crying.

Some fans seemed to have accepted the teams’ fate once again this year.

Others were left shaking their heads and looking to hide from the world.

Others went more literary---is this even a word?

Others saw the loss as a reason for a distress signal to be sent out.

There were some who saw the cup as half-full.

But maybe the best description came in the form of a sound.

Cole joined News4Jax full-time in January 2017, but he has been a part of the team since he began filling in as a sports anchor in 2005.

