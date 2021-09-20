In a word, Jaguars fans describe Sunday’s loss

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of fans cheering from the stands during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It may be an 0-2 start for the 2021 Jaguars, but it’s a 17 game losing streak for Jaguars fans. After enduring a 1-15 campaign in 2020 that led to the Jaguars “earning” the top pick in the draft, fans expected more.

So far, they have not been paid back with a win.

After Sunday’s 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Jaguars stretched their winless streak to 371 days. I asked fans on Twitter to describe the game in one word. Here’s a sampling of some of their responses.

Some fans had a sense of deja vu after watching the Jaguars’ performance.

Groundhog day — Dan Gardner (@DNDGardner) September 20, 2021

Other’s had to laugh to keep from crying.

Comical — DHindman (@dlhindman) September 19, 2021

Some fans seemed to have accepted the teams’ fate once again this year.

Normal — Corey Booth (@CmBooth1) September 19, 2021

Others were left shaking their heads and looking to hide from the world.

Embarrassing — Luis Acevedo (@acevedolc) September 19, 2021

Others went more literary---is this even a word?

Others saw the loss as a reason for a distress signal to be sent out.

SOS — Gary Matthews (@matthg02) September 19, 2021

There were some who saw the cup as half-full.

Improvement — The Spirit of Nicholas Ct. (@DavidConte1) September 20, 2021

But maybe the best description came in the form of a sound.

