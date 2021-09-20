In a word, Jaguars fans describe Sunday’s loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It may be an 0-2 start for the 2021 Jaguars, but it’s a 17 game losing streak for Jaguars fans. After enduring a 1-15 campaign in 2020 that led to the Jaguars “earning” the top pick in the draft, fans expected more.
So far, they have not been paid back with a win.
After Sunday’s 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Jaguars stretched their winless streak to 371 days. I asked fans on Twitter to describe the game in one word. Here’s a sampling of some of their responses.
Some fans had a sense of deja vu after watching the Jaguars’ performance.
Groundhog day— Dan Gardner (@DNDGardner) September 20, 2021
Other’s had to laugh to keep from crying.
Comical— DHindman (@dlhindman) September 19, 2021
Some fans seemed to have accepted the teams’ fate once again this year.
Normal— Corey Booth (@CmBooth1) September 19, 2021
Others were left shaking their heads and looking to hide from the world.
Embarrassing— Luis Acevedo (@acevedolc) September 19, 2021
Others went more literary---is this even a word?
Jaguarsian— =VH= (@vincenthale) September 19, 2021
Others saw the loss as a reason for a distress signal to be sent out.
SOS— Gary Matthews (@matthg02) September 19, 2021
There were some who saw the cup as half-full.
Improvement— The Spirit of Nicholas Ct. (@DavidConte1) September 20, 2021
But maybe the best description came in the form of a sound.
OOF— EJ Graham (@theejgraham) September 19, 2021