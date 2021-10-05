News4Jax Super 10: Bolles surges to the top spot after Week 6 blowout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Super 10

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1 (2) Bolles (6-0), Class 4A

Last week: d. Trinity Christian, 35-0.

This week: vs. Clearwater Academy International (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Mercy. The Bulldogs demolished previous No. 1 Trinity in a running clock surprise. Next up, a game against a dominant Clearwater squad that has faced both Trinity and Raines this season.

2. (3) Riverside (6-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Englewood, 42-18.

This week: vs. Columbia (4-2, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Generals keep on rolling. Their defense is loaded. Their annual district showdown against Columbia awaits before a week off as the march towards and unbeaten regular season continues.

3. (4) Bartram Trail (4-1), Class 8A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Ponte Vedra (3-3).

Notable: Coming off a bye, it’s a good challenge against the Sharks followed by their clash of the season against rival and district foe Creekside.

4. (1) Trinity Christian (5-1), Class 2A

Last week: lost to Bolles, 35-0.

This week: vs. Plantation American Heritage (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors fell from the top spot that they’d held all season after getting pummeled in a running clock game by rival Bolles. And the road doesn’t lighten up at all.

5. (5) Creekside (6-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Mandarin, 20-16.

This week: at Atlantic Coast (2-3), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Another tough district victory for the Knights with a comeback win over the Mustangs. Creekside can’t overlook the Stingrays this week, even with rival and district favorite Bartram Trail looming next week.

6. (6) Nease (5-1), Class 7A

Last week: d. First Coast, 35-14.

This week: vs. (10) St. Augustine (3-2).

Notable: The Panthers made their Super 10 debut last week with a big district win over the Buccaneers. That victory puts them one step closer to a district title. Rivalry game on tap against St. Augustine, but a big, big week after that against Fletcher.

7. (7) White (4-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. Paxon, 44-0*

This week: vs. Mandarin (2-4), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Commanders had a close scrape with First Coast in Week 5 but surged back strong last week to rout the Golden Eagles. Tough clash against an improved Mandarin this week.

8. (8) Columbia (4-2), Class 6A

Last week: d. Westside, 27-9.

This week: at Riverside (6-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Tigers have been so-so on offense this season and they’re going to have to find a way to pick it up against the area’s best defense in the Backyard on Friday night.

9. (9) Baker County (4-2), Class 5A

Last week: d. Bishop Kenny, 35-14*

This week: vs. Ridgeview (1-4, 0-1)*

Notable: Big start last week for the Wildcats kept them perfect in district play. They’re favored big here and get a week off before a showdown against White that will determine the district champ.

10. (10) St. Augustine (3-2), Class 6A

Last week: d. Ridgeview, 43-6.

This week: at Nease (5-1).

Notable: The Yellow Jackets thumped one Panthers squad last week but have their hands full with a better Panthers program in Week 7 in their rivalry game against Nease.

On the bubble

Bishop Kenny (4-1, Class 5A); Clay (3-2, Class 5A); Keystone Heights (6-0, Class 4A); Middleburg (4-1, Class 6A); Oakleaf (4-2, Class 8A); Parker (4-2, Class 5A); Raines (3-2, Class 5A); Union County (5-0, Class 1A); University Christian (3-2, Class 2A).

Week 7, Florida schedule

Thursday, Oct. 7, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Fernandina Beach (1-5) at Santa Fe (0-6)

Harvest (1-3) at Gainesville Oak Hall (3-1)

Hilliard (5-0) at Providence (3-3)

Friday, Oct. 8

Baldwin (3-1) at Jackson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (4-1) at Ponte Vedra (3-3)

Bishop Snyder (3-2) at Deltona Trinity Christian (1-4)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-5) at Central Florida Christian Academy (3-1)

Clearwater Academy International (5-1) at Bolles (6-0), 7:30 p.m.

Columbia (4-2, 2-0) at Riverside (6-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Creekside (6-0) at Atlantic Coast (2-3), 6:30 p.m.

Crescent City (3-2) at Keystone Heights (6-0)

Episcopal (4-1) at Middleburg (4-1)

Flagler Palm Coast (2-3) at Orange City University (4-0)

Foundation Academy (4-1) at North Florida Educational (3-2)

Fletcher (2-3) at Ribault (1-5), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville Eastside (0-5, 0-2) at Clay (3-2, 1-0)*

Halifax (0-5) at Eagle’s View (4-1)

Interlachen (1-4) at Taylor Pierson (2-2)

Lake Howell (1-5) at Matanzas (1-5)

Mandarin (2-4) at White (4-0), 6:30 p.m.

Palatka (1-3) at West Nassau (1-3)

Parker (4-2) at Menendez (2-3)

Plantation American Heritage (2-2) at Trinity Christian (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Port Orange Atlantic (1-5) at University Christian (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (1-4) at Baker County (4-2)

St. Augustine (3-2) at Nease (5-1)

St. Joseph (0-4) at Christ’s Church (4-2)

Sandalwood (2-4) at Raines (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-5) at Wolfson (1-5), 6:30 p.m.

Suwannee (3-3) at Madison County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (1-3) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (2-3)

Union County (5-0) at Dixie County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (1-5) at Valdosta (2-4), 8 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Spruce Creek, canceled

Zarephath Academy (1-4) at Zephyrhills Christian (4-1)

Off: Bishop Kenny, Bradford, Englewood, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fort White, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Paxon, Yulee.

Week 8, Georgia schedule

Friday, Oct. 8, all games 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Brantley County (2-3, 0-0) at Pierce County (4-2, 1-0)*

Brunswick (6-0, 2-0) at Statesboro (3-2, 1-0)*

South Effingham (1-4, 0-2) at Glynn Academy (2-3-1, 1-1)*

Ware County (4-1, 0-0) at Coffee (5-0, 0-0)*

Off: Camden County, Charlton County.