Four takeaways: More progress from Trevor, but losing streak is tough to ignore

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, looks for a receiver as Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars ran their losing streak to 20 straight games, the second-longest in modern NFL history in a 37-19 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The loss dropped the Jaguars to 0-5 on the year. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game.

Urban impact?

After a week of controversy stemming from videos of Urban Meyer out on the town in Ohio, the Jaguars lost to the Titans. Was Meyer an adverse factor? I didn’t appear so. At least, no more than in the first four losses of the season. In the third quarter, Meyer challenged a call for the first time as an NFL head coach on a play where K’Lavon Chaisson hit Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill as he was throwing.

The ball fall incomplete. Replay appeared to show the ball moving in his hand. It was the kind of play that rarely gets overturned, regardless of the initial call, but Meyer was urged on by his team to challenge the call. He finally did. The crowd erupted but the call was not overturned. It was the right call to challenge at that point in the game and the players certainly appreciated the challenge.

A fan holds up a sign directed at Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer during the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Trevor’s trajectory

The best news of this season is the weekly progress shown by Trevor Lawrence. The rookie quarterback made some more terrific throws on Sunday. The touchdown pass to Jacob Hollister on fourth-and-goal from the 1 was a thing of beauty. Later in the game, he rainbowed a pass over a defender into the hands of Marvin Jones. Lawrence looks in command of the offense, even if the play calling is putting an undue burden on him. Lawrence finished the game 23 for 33 for 273 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The pick wasn’t a factor as it came on the final play of the game. Lawrence has now lost more games in the NFL than he did in high school and college combined.

Run the ball

It was clear that the Jaguars’ best option to move the ball was running with James Robinson. On the Jaguars’ first touchdown drive, they ran the ball every play, including six carries by Robinson. Then on the next possession, every single play call was a pass. In the fourth quarter with the Jaguars facing a fourth-and-goal from just inches, Robinson wasn’t in the game. Instead, they gave it to Carlos Hyde who lost yardage.

The Jaguars turned the ball over on downs and lost any chance to win the game. The Jaguars’ unwillingness to commit to running the ball with their best offensive player is baffling to me. Robinson finished the game with 18 carries for a career-high 149 yards and one touchdown. There is no good reason for him not to be a bigger part of the gameplan every week.

What’s next?

The Jaguars make their annual trip to London this week where they will face the Miami Dolphins. Miami lost 45-17 to Tampa Bay on Sunday. After the London game, the Jaguars reach their highly anticipated bye week. If the Jaguars lose in London, we could see some changes over the bye week.