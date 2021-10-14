Super 6 volleyball: Ponte Vedra goes wire-to-wire at No. 1, Bartram Trail moves up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Thursday during the regular season. With district tournaments beginning next week, this is the final rankings of the season. Records are through Oct. 13 games. Links to next week’s district tournament schedule are below.

News4Jax Super 6

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (21-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Clearwater Central Catholic, Community School of Naples, Creekside, Episcopal, Florida High, Merritt Island, Middleburg, Nease, Ridgeview, St. Pius X Catholic, Santa Fe (twice), Steinbrenner, Tampa Plant, Venice.

Why they’re here: Coach Robin Mignerey’s team added a couple more Ws to its ledger this week, sweeping rivals Creekside and Nease. They’ve got one regular season match left, and it’s a big one, on Thursday night against another rival in Bishop Kenny. That match has evolved into the area’s best rivalry game. Both teams are reigning state champs, the Sharks in 6A and Kenny in 4A. Ponte Vedra is the No. 1 overall team in the FHSAA’s volleyball rankings and they’ll roll into next week’s District 4-6A tournament as a favorite to win their third consecutive state championship. Zeta Washington (230 kills, 47 blocks) and Rachel Johnson (182 kills, 26 blocks) are dominant. Ava Witt (244 digs) and Jessica Shattles (613 assists) have been solid and steady. We end our final Super 6 of the season with a projection — the Sharks against Tallahassee Leon in an epic regional final. Get past that and a third straight state championship is well within reach.

2. (3) Bartram Trail (18-5, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Creekside (twice), Episcopal, Fletcher, Fort Pierce Central, Jensen Beach, Middleburg, Northside, Ga., Orangewood Christian, Ridgeview, Sneads, Thomasville, Ga., Yulee

Why they’re here: A 6-1 mark since our last Super 6, with the biggest win in that stretch a 2-1 of 17-4 Jensen Beach. Their lone loss was to 18-6 Merritt Island. The Bears are the No. 1 seed in the District 1-7A tournament and have a first-round bye. They’ll likely see a Mandarin or a Creekside in the district final. Jenna Otts (278 kills) and Lauren Marien (237 kills) have been excellent at the net this season for the Bears. Sydney Lewis (388 digs) and Annie Dill (688 assists) lead in those categories.

3. (4) Bishop Kenny (16-8, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles (twice), Creekside, Episcopal, Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, Lake Highland Prep, Nease, Providence, Yulee.

Why they’re here: No trouble for the Crusaders since our last Super 6, with a 3-0 of Bolles and a 3-1 of Episcopal. Their regular season wraps up on Thursday night with a trip to No. 1 Ponte Vedra in what has become the area’s top volleyball showdown. Allison Cavanaugh (274 kills) and Bailey Chin (207 kills) are 200-kill teammates. Tina Nika (394 digs) and Alexis Chin (703 assists) lead those categories. Kenny is the No. 1 seed in District 3-4A and will likely see rival Bolles in the district final on Oct. 21. And a projection — Kenny and Santa Fe in the regional final. The Crusaders have reached the fourth round of the state playoffs in 19 of their 25 playoff trips.

4. (2) Mandarin (21-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Christ’s Church, Creekside, Fernandina Beach, Fletcher (twice), Master’s Academy, Ridgeview, Stanton (twice), Yulee.

Why they’re here: Mandarin’s shot at a Gateway Conference title ended with a 3-2 loss to Fletcher, a defeat that ended a six-game winning streak. Now, they real grind begins. Mandarin is the No. 2 seed in District 1-7A and is likely staring at a second-round clash with an always tough Creekside. Ellie Jackson (240 kills) could reach the 300-kill mark with a strong district tournament and a playoff game or two. She also leads the Mustangs in digs (293). Taylor Boyd (298 assists) and Grace Hollis (287 assists) are approaching the 300-assist marks.

5. (5) Fletcher (17-7, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Clay, Episcopal, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg (twice), Nease, Stanton, University Christian, Yulee.

Why they’re here: The Senators validated their move into the rankings with a tough 3-2 win over Mandarin to win their seventh consecutive Gateway Conference final last week. They wrap up their regular season on Thursday night against Fernandina Beach. Fletcher had lost to Mandarin twice before but emerged in crunch time. Alexandra Hennessey (268 kills) and Sidney Gaudreault (208 kills, 106 blocks) are 200-hill attackers for the Senators. Nadia Ewton (172) could join them by the time the season wraps. Traci Schrock (514 digs) and Hannah Hayward (422 assists) are tops in those categories. The District 4-6A tournament is going to be a tough one. The Senators should reach the final before running into powerhouse Ponte Vedra.

6. (NR) Ridgeview (12-7, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Clay, Fletcher, Master’s Academy, Middleburg, Satellite, Yulee.

Why they’re here: The Panthers return to the Super 6 after a week out, replacing Middleburg. They get the edge here over Providence for the final spot in the rankings. They wrap up regular season play on Thursday night against a solid Trinity Christian. Elaina Reynolds (196 kills) should reach that 200-kill mark before the district tournament. Kasey Casiple leads Ridgeview in digs (434) and Mariah Bostic-Jones is tops in assists (365). They’ve played a tough schedule, facing the likes of Bartram Trail, Ponte Vedra, Mandarin, Satellite and Tallahassee Leon. They’re the top see in the District 3-5A tournament and have a first-round bye. It’s a likely date in the final against Middleburg on Oct. 21.

Dropped out

Middleburg (15-9, Class 5A)

On the bubble

Bolles (11-10, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (11-5, Class 2A); Creekside (12-6, Class 7A); Episcopal (15-8, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (9-8, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (12-9, Class 3A); Menendez (13-9, Class 5A); Middleburg (15-9, Class 5A); Nease (13-10, Class 6A); Providence (18-5, Class 3A); Ridgeview (12-7, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (14-4, Class 2A); Trinity Christian (16-8, Class 3A); Union County (12-8, Class 1A); University Christian (11-10, Class 2A); Yulee (15-9, Class 4A).

