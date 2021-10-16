High school football ‘21: Friday night’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 9

Englewood "Ramming" their way into another win against Stanton, 14-0 during Week 8's Highlights, part 2.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The end of the regular season is closing in and Week 8 went a long way in determining a few playoff spots.

Bartram Trail took a big step in winning District 1-8A, edging Creekside 16-13 in the News4Jax game of the week. Fletcher stayed hot and knocked off Nease in a major District 3-7A game, 14-13. Raines beat Yulee 25-6 to clinch the District 3-5A crown.

Columbia routed Orange Park, 42-14, to wrap up the District 3-6A crown. Among Super 10 upsets, No. 2 Trinity Christian couldn’t follow up its big win over Plantation American Heritage last week, losing to Tallahassee’s Florida High, 31-17.

Week 8 Florida scores

Friday’s games

Atlantic Coast 34, Ponte Vedra 13

Baldwin 38, Bradford 21

Bartram Trail 16, Creekside 13*

Clay 21, Menendez 16*

Columbia 42, Orange Park 14*

Crescent City 47, Taylor 21

Eagle’s View 50, Snyder 42

Englewood 46, Stanton 0

Fleming Island 41, First Coast 28*

Fletcher 14, Nease 13*

Florida High 31, Trinity Christian 17

Fort White 22, Dixie County 10

Gainesville Oak Hall 14, Cedar Creek Christian 6

Gainesville 36, Middleburg 27*

Harvest 22, Aucilla Christian 20

Hilliard 40, Branford 22

Interlachen 40, Christ’s Church 21

Lake Mary 34, FPC 14*

Matanzas 32, Ridgeview 8*

North Marion 42, Palatka 15*

Mandarin 47, Oakleaf 34*

Parker 32, Ribault 21*

Raines 25, Yulee 6*

Suwannee 51, Paxon 12*

St. Joseph 42, St. Francis 12

Union County 42, TDH Academy 0

University Christian 42, Foundation Academy 13

West Nassau 37, Fernandina 0

White 28, Kenny 22*

Zephyrhills Christian 52, North Florida Educational 12

Off: Baker County, Bolles, Keystone Heights, Providence, Riverside, St. Augustine, Sandalwood, Tocoi Creek, Westside, Wolfson.

Week 9 Georgia

Friday, Oct. 15

Brunswick 42, Richmond Hill 7*

Charlton County (5-1, 1-1) at Brooks County (3-2, 1-1)*

Colquitt County 34, Camden County 31, OT*

Effingham County 20, Glynn Academy 14*

Ware County 29, Warner Robins 21*

Off: Pierce County.

TV highlights

Game of the week: Bartram Trail-Creekside

All star of the night: Bartram Trail QB Riley Trujillo

Super 10 shakeup again: More big losses in our top 10

Highlights, Part 1: Nease-Fletcher, First Coast-Fleming Island, Mandarin-Oakleaf

Highlights, Part 2: Englewood-Stanton, Columbia-Orange Park, University Christian-Foundation Academy

Highlights, Part 3: Jackson-Episcopal, Ribault-Parker, Raines-Yulee

Florida Week 9 schedule

Friday, Oct. 22, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Atlantic Coast (4-3, 1-2) at Fleming Island (4-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Baldwin (4-2) at Paxon (1-6), 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (6-1, 2-0) at Oakleaf (4-3, 1-1)*

Bolles (6-0) at Gainesville Buchholz (6-1)

Bradford (3-4) at Yulee (3-4)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-7) at Branford (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Columbia (6-2) at Madison County (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View (6-1) at Faith Christian (2-4)

Fernandina Beach (2-6) at Englewood (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (0-7, 0-3) at Fletcher (4-3, 3-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Flagler Palm Coast (2-4, 0-3) at DeLand (3-2, 0-2)*

Interlachen (3-4) at Chiefland (6-0)

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-3) at Fort White (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (7-0) at Taylor Pierson (2-3)

Mandarin (4-4, 1-2) at Sandalwood (2-5, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Matanzas (3-5, 1-2) at St. Augustine (4-2, 2-0)*

Menendez (3-4, 1-1) at North Marion (4-3, 2-0)*

Middleburg (4-3) at Clay (5-2)

North Florida Educational (3-4) at Harvest (2-4)

Orange Park (2-5, 0-2) at Westside (1-6, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Palatka (1-5, 0-2) at Gainesville Eastside (0-7, 0-3)*

Providence (3-4) at Episcopal (5-2)

Ridgeview (1-6, 0-2) at Gainesville (5-2, 2-0)*

Riverside (6-1) at Trinity Christian (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

Seffner Christian (3-3) at St. Joseph (1-5)

Stanton (0-7) at Mayo Lafayette (5-1)

Suwannee (4-4, 1-1) at Bishop Kenny (4-2, 0-2)*

Tocoi Creek (1-4) at Umatilla (4-3)

Trenton (3-4) at Hilliard (7-0)

Union County (7-0) at Santa Fe (0-7)

University Christian (5-2) at Parker (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

West Nassau (3-3) at Titusville Astronaut (1-5)

White (5-1, 3-0) at Baker County (5-2, 2-0)*

Wolfson (2-5) at Crescent City (4-3)

Young Kids in Motion (2-5) at Orangewood Christian (4-3), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Raines (5-2, 2-0) at Ribault (1-7, 0-2), 2 p.m.*

Off: Bishop Snyder, Christ’s Church, Creekside, Jackson, Nease, Ponte Vedra, Zarephath Academy.

Georgia Week 10 schedule

Friday, Oct. 22, all games at 7:30 p.m., region games indicated by an *

Camden County (4-4, 0-1) at Tift County (5-3, 0-2)*

Glynn Academy (3-4, 2-2) at Richmond Hill (2-5, 2-2)*

Irwin County (5-2, 3-0) at Charlton County (5-2, 1-2)*

Pierce County (5-2, 1-0) at Long County (4-4, 1-1)*

Off: Brunswick, Ware County.