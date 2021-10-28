News4Jags: Is a winning streak in the Jaguars’ future?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After getting their first win of the season in London, the Jaguars used their bye week to recharge their batteries before heading to the Northwest to take on a beaten-up Seahawks team.
The Jaguars have not had a winning streak since October of 2019 when they beat the Bengals and the Jets in back-to-back weeks. This week’s game against the Seahawks is a perfect scenario for the Jaguars to start a new winning streak. But can they get the job done?
Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney weigh in on what the Jaguars need to do to beat a Geno Smith-led Seattle team and what a two-game winning streak would mean for a Jaguars team that to this point only has two wins over in 2020 and 2021 combined.
