News4Jags: Is a winning streak in the Jaguars’ future?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reacts to a successful defensive stand during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Jaguars defeated The Dolphins 23-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After getting their first win of the season in London, the Jaguars used their bye week to recharge their batteries before heading to the Northwest to take on a beaten-up Seahawks team.

The Jaguars have not had a winning streak since October of 2019 when they beat the Bengals and the Jets in back-to-back weeks. This week’s game against the Seahawks is a perfect scenario for the Jaguars to start a new winning streak. But can they get the job done?

Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney weigh in on what the Jaguars need to do to beat a Geno Smith-led Seattle team and what a two-game winning streak would mean for a Jaguars team that to this point only has two wins over in 2020 and 2021 combined.

