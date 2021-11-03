Super 10: Another change at the top and an unbeaten newcomer enters the rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Super 10 rankings

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1. (2) Bartram Trail (8-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 50-35.

This week: vs. Gainesville Buchholz (8-1).

Notable: The Bears move up to the top spot for the first time since last year. They’ve put together their two best offensive performances of the season in back-to-back weeks. They’re going to need all of that offensive muscle against Buchholz, the best defensive team that they’ve faced all season.

2. (3) Riverside (8-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. Westside, 38-0.*

This week: at White (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Generals have roared back since their lone loss of the season to Columbia. They’ve won back-to-back games and wrap up their regular season with a tough game against the Commanders.

3. (1) Bolles (6-2), Class 4A

Last week: lost to Tru Prep, 20-14.

This week: vs. Daytona Beach Mainland (5-4), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since 2018. Is that cause for concern as the playoffs loom?

4. (5) Raines (7-2), Class 5A

Last week: d. Columbia, 35-13.

This week: at Vero Beach (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings have been smashing teams and did that to the Tigers last week. They’ll try and stretch their winning streak to six games this week and prep for the state playoffs in the process.

5. (6) Baker County (7-2), Class 5A

Last week: d. Suwannee, 42-21.

This week: at Baldwin (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Wildcats have won four consecutive games entering the finale against the Indians. Their two losses are by a combined 10 points. This team is tough on the defensive side of the football.

6. (7) Trinity Christian (6-3), Class 2A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Tallahassee Lincoln (7-2), Thursday.

Notable: A tricky second half of the season schedule continues for the Conquerors. There have been no easy games on the back end for Trinity. Then it’s playoff time, with Trinity trying to stack back-to-back state championships together.

7. (10) Creekside (7-2), Class 8A

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 37-32.*

This week: Ponte Vedra (4-5).

Notable: The Knights got a monster game from RB Preston Strope in a game with significant playoff stakes attached to it. They wrap up the regular season against the rival Sharks before they open the state playoffs on the road.

8. (NR) White (6-2), Class 5A

Last week: d. Parker, 30-27.

This week: vs. Riverside (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

9. (4) St. Augustine (5-3), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Gainesville, 17-14.*

This week: vs. Palatka (1-7).

Notable: Disappointing loss for the Yellow Jackets, who tumble five spots in the Super 10. Their RPI won’t get a boost from facing their longtime rival this week, but they certainly can’t afford a loss.

10. (NR) Union County (9-0), Class 1A

Last week: d. Newberry, 45-13.

This week: at Cocoa Beach (1-8).

Notable: The Tigers make their Super 10 debut, getting the edge over fellow unbeaten Keystone Heights as well as Columbia. Their schedule is what has held them out this long, but the Tigers and Keystone are almost guaranteed to finish with 10-0 records.

Dropped out

Columbia (6-4, Class 6A); Fletcher (5-4, Class 7A).

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (5-4, Class 7A); Baldwin (6-2, Class 3A); Bishop Kenny (6-2, Class 5A); Clay (6-3, Class 5A); Columbia (6-4, Class 6A); Flagler Palm Coast (4-4, Class 8A); Fleming Island (5-4, Class 7A); Fletcher (5-4, Class 7A); Hilliard (8-1, Class 1A); Jackson (6-3, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (9-0, Class 4A); Nease (6-3, Class 7A); Parker (6-4, Class 5A); University Christian (6-3, Class 2A).

Florida Week 11 schedule

Thursday, Nov. 4

Trinity Christian (6-3) at Tallahassee Lincoln (7-2)

Friday, Nov. 5

Baker County (7-2) at Baldwin (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Kenny (6-2) at Episcopal (6-3)

Clay (6-3) at Orange Park (3-6)

Daytona Beach Mainland (5-4) at Bolles (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

Englewood (4-5) at Wolfson (2-7), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (0-9) at Sandalwood (3-6), 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (4-4) at Matanzas (3-6)

Fletcher (5-4) at Mandarin (4-5), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (5-3) at Bradford (4-5), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz (8-1) at Bartram Trail (8-1)

Jackson (6-3) at Ribault (1-8), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (9-0) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (5-3)

Menendez (4-5) at Tocoi Creek (3-4)

The First Academy (6-2) at NFEI (4-5)

Oakleaf (4-5) at Fleming Island (5-4), 7:30 p.m.

Palatka (1-7) at St. Augustine (5-3)

Paxon (1-8) at Stanton (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra (4-5) at Creekside (7-2)

Providence (3-6) at Bell (3-6)

Raines (7-2) at Vero Beach (6-2)

Riverside (8-1) at White (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Suwannee (4-6) at Tallahassee Florida High (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (9-0) at Cocoa Beach (1-8)

University Christian (6-3) at Atlantic Coast (5-4), 6:30 p.m.

Westside (2-7) at Nease (6-3)

West Nassau (3-4) at Ridgeview (1-8)

Yulee (3-6) at Middleburg (5-4)

Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Munroe (7-2)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Cedar Creek Christian (1-8) at Harvest (3-5)

Hilliard (8-1) at Holmes County (5-4)

Santa Fe Catholic (6-2) at Eagle’s View (7-2)

Off, seasons complete: Columbia (6-4), Crescent City (7-3), Fernandina Beach (3-7), Interlachen (3-6), Parker (6-4), St. Joseph (2-6), Young Kids in Motion (3-6).