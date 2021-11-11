Football playoffs, state titles in swimming and more in the V4RSITY podcast

The News4Jax V4RSITY podcast is available on Amazon, Apple, Google, Spotify and Stitcher.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are starting up this week.

Volleyball, swimming, golf and cross country are in the final weeks of the postseason. It’s a chaotic and exciting time to be covering high school sports in the area and we want you to be connected to that excitement.

News4Jax launched the V4RSITY newsletter and podcast this season, allowing its audience to read, listen (or do both) to high school news in the area.

This week, Justin Barney and Andrew ‘Sponge’ Franklin take a quick look back on the final week of the regular season and then dive into the first week of the high school football state playoffs. There’s swimming, cross country and volleyball postseason talk, too. It’s a good week to be a high school fan in the area and a good chance to take a listen to V4RSITY.





